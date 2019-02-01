City of Los Angeles to Honor Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Studio for Southern California History (Studio) is pleased to announce the recognition of Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah for his contributions to Los Angeles history and specifically the Sikh community of Southern California by Los Angeles Councilmember David Ryu. Studio director Sharon Sekhon worked with the South Asian American Digital Alliance, the Sikh Temple, and Councilman Ryu to recognize Marwah with a street naming at the corner of Vermont Avenue and Finley Avenue, the location of the Hollywood Sikh Temple at 1966 N. Vermont Avenue. The event will take place at 11 am, on Monday, February 4, 2019, which is also Dr. Marwah's 93rd birthday.

Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah

Amarjit Singh Marwah came to the United States on a Fulbright scholarship under the Guggenheim Foundation to study Pediatric Dentistry in New York in 1953. Later, he enrolled at the University of Illinois, Chicago where he received a Masters Degree. From there, he attended Howard University in DC where he received an American Doctorate in Dentistry, allowing him to practice in the United States. Dr. Marwah arrived in Los Angeles in 1962 and joined the faculty in the School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California (USC) and opened his private practice on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Dr. Marwah has worked with different Los Angeles leaders but most closely with Mayor Tom Bradley. In 1974 Mayor Bradley appointed Marwah as Commissioner to chair the Cultural Heritage and Hollywood Art Commission for the City of Los Angeles where he served for 18 years. He established Historic Cultural Monuments for the 1888 Chinese shrine at Evergreen Cemetery, Barnsdall Park, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman's Chinese Theater, Union Station, and many others. He has served as an Ambassador in both formal and informal titles.

In 1969 Dr. Marwah donated a building to establish first Sikh temple in the United States since India's Independence in 1947 at (1966 N. Vermont Avenue) to honor the 500th anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak, which was attended by then Councilman Tom Bradley. He founded the Sikh Study Circle, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Foundation, and the coordinating Council of India Associations.

February 4, 2019

11 am – 1 pm

Celebration of Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah

Hollywood Sikh Temple

1966 N. Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Media Contact: Sharon Sekhon 213-590-6007

http://lahistoryarchive.org/

SOURCE The Studio for Southern California History