City of Milwaukee Encourages Contactless Parking Payments with an Updated MKE Park App

"The City of Milwaukee is pleased to partner with ParkMobile to provide our residents and visitors with an upgraded mobile parking app experience," says Mayor Tom Barrett. "The MKE Park app lets people quickly and easily pay for parking without touching a meter, which is safer for everyone."

"We are proud to work with the City on this important initiative to promote contactless parking payments in Milwaukee," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large audience of users in the metro Milwaukee area who should avoid touching the meter and pay for parking on their mobile device."

The MKE Park app is a free download for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers on the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. Users can also extend their parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter. The app has recently been updated to include an intuitive new user interface, in-app chat support, and several other features that make it easier to use.

ParkMobile has over 300,000 users in the state of Wisconsin and is available at University of Wisconsin at the Madison, Green Bay, and Milwaukee campuses.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

