City of Oxford, Ohio, Announces Partnership with ParkMobile, Enabling Contactless Parking Throughout the Downtown Area

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile has a large user base in the state of Ohio, with availability in Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. The app is also available at many colleges and universities across the state including Ohio State, Case Western Reserve, and Ohio University. Beyond Ohio, the ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. including, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many more.

"The City of Oxford is pleased to introduce a new contactless payment option with the ParkMobile app," says Lara Fening, City of Oxford Police Lieutenant. "We want to provide residents and visitors with more options in paying for parking. One of the additional benefits of ParkMobile is residents and visitors can avoid touching the meter by utilizing the contactless payment app."

"We're excited to add another great Ohio city to our network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in Ohio that can now avoid touching the meter and use the app to safely pay for parking wherever they go in the state."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

Oxford, OH Contact: Lara Fening, Lieutenant, City of Oxford Police, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

