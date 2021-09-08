City of Pittsburgh, PA Goes Live on CSS IMPACT's Financial Ecosystems Cloud as its Business Tax Management Platform

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1st, 2021, the City of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Department of Finance, officially launched CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud as their new Enterprise Business Tax Management Financial Ecosystem. CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0" is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial & Debt Collection Ecosystems with a focus on machine learning Artificial Intelligence, delivering Fintech "AI" driven Business Process Automation solutions & frictionless Omni-Chanel Digital Consumer Engagement systems.

"The City's successful transition & implementation of our new Enterprise Business Tax Management Ecosystem CSS "IMPACT HD 2.0" now enables the city to automate multiple crucial business processes, centralize & digitize all tax submissions increasing the City's ability to track unpaid taxes more efficiently. This entire project will translate into a substantial increase in tax collection revenues, enabling the City's resources to focus on compliance enforcement while reducing time on billing activities. We are proud of the work we have accomplished to bring this project live and are excited for the future using the IMPACT HD 2.0 Financial Ecosystem," said Nereida Polanco, Department of Finance Operations Manager for the City of Pittsburgh.

"The City's successful launch of CSS's cloud-based Enterprise Tax Management Financial Ecosystem speaks to the City's uncompromising commitment to their citizens by employing scalable new digital forward technologies, such as CSS's NextGen Financial Ecosystem, to better serve their taxpayers. The City of Pittsburgh is rapidly becoming recognized as one of the leading technology adopters in the nation for today's ever-changing digital world. We are extremely excited for this partnership & look forward to a long-term relationship with the City of Pittsburgh," said Carl A. Briganti, President of CSS, Inc.

To learn more about how municipalities are leveraging CSS's Cloud Tax Management Financial Ecosystem, please visit taxecosystems.com or download entire brochure at brochure.taxecosystems.com.

To learn more about how companies in the financial services sector are leveraging CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystems, please visit financialecosystems.com or download brochure.financialecosystems.com.

About the City of Pittsburgh, PA – Department of Revenue

Pittsburgh is the second largest city in Pennsylvania with an estimated population of 310,000 people and serves as the County Seat of Allegheny County, with over 1.2 million residents. Pittsburgh serves as the principal city of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area where more than 2.6 million people reside.

The city has moved from the steel industry to become a leader in healthcare, education, technology, and financial services. What were once heavily polluted streets and riverfronts, have been transformed to create the modern vibrant Pittsburgh one sees today.

For more information, please visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Consumer Engagement for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business processes. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

SOURCE CSS, Inc.