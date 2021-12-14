City of Reno Takes a Giant Sustainability Leap Ahead of other Major US Cities: Adopts 24/7 Carbon Emissions Tracking with Public Portal

RENO, Nev., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Reno and Ledger8760 , the 24/7 carbon tracking platform that measures energy, emissions and utility information, today announced the launch of a public portal that comprehensively and accurately captures and monitors the City of Reno's carbon footprint. The platform, now available to the public and policy decision-makers, is capable of capturing all three emissions scopes for carbon output from City buildings, public utilities, meters, vehicle fleets, and more, allowing the City to identify blind spots in emissions management and identify opportunities to make more sustainable choices.

The Reno emissions public portal can be viewed here: https://public.ledger8760.com/reno/

By tracking emissions on a 24/7 basis, the City can understand how usage patterns change throughout the course of a day, month or season, offering a unified view of Reno's operational carbon footprint with the greatest accuracy and efficiency possible. This enables the City to take action and implement meaningful change to ultimately track more aggressively against its sustainability priorities. The insights captured this year have already allowed the City to identify that carbon-free energy usage was higher in the summer months compared to the winter, and when the City's electric vehicles are charged during daytime hours compared to the more popular option of charging at night when carbon intensity is highest, it's more likely carbon-free energy is sourced. With these learnings and others, the City can more effectively implement programs and operations that use carbon-free energy and reduce the City's footprint.

"Today marks a major milestone in our sustainability journey. By making our emissions data public, we are setting a new standard for transparency, as we work to reach our sustainability goals. We look forward to the invaluable insights we will gain through this partnership to inform action plans that will make a real impact in 2022," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

"Our city-wide sustainability goal in Reno, aligned with the state of Nevada, is to reduce our annual greenhouse gas emissions by 28% from 2008 levels by 2025, and with that date fast approaching, the accuracy of the data provided by Ledger8760 puts us in a position to better understand how to achieve broader goals," said Suzanne Groneman, Sustainability Program Manager at the Reno City Manager's Office. "We have a responsibility to our citizens and now we are able to ensure we are making the right investments and decisions with those funds to make for a more sustainable Reno that can be enjoyed by all."

Extending beyond the City of Reno, Washoe County and the state of Nevada are also furthering their commitment to transparency and sustainability in partnering with Ledger8760 to launch similar public dashboards in the coming months. The Nevada state legislature recently passed Senate Bill 358 which ensures electricity providers meet 50 percent of customer needs with renewable electricity statewide by 2030 and 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Nevada will become the fourth state and sixth state-level jurisdiction to commit to 100 percent clean electricity which will also reduce utilities' reliance on fossil fuels, save customers money, curtail air pollution, and improve public health. These improvements, along with the data provided by the Ledger8760 platform, empower Nevada to be a leader in the fight against climate change and outline the targeted steps to make these goals a reality.

"Identifying ways to reduce carbon emissions is not only good for the environment, it's good for our economy, and that's why I'm so proud that Washoe County is also working with Ledger8760 to identify areas where we can reduce waste," Washoe County Chair Bob Lucey said. "We will soon join the City of Reno in using this game-changing technology and work toward a healthier economy and community."

"We applaud the City of Reno and the entire state of Nevada for being a leader in carbon tracking transparency. With our unmatched emissions data, we're able to show leaders that it's not just how much energy is used, but where that energy comes from that makes a difference in carbon reduction efforts," said Adam Kramer, CEO of Ledger8760. "We're confident this public portal will make Reno residents proud of their city and inspire them to improve their own individual carbon footprint, too."

To learn more about Ledger8760, please visit https://www.ledger8760.com/ and to learn more about sustainability efforts in the City of Reno, visit reno.gov/community/sustainability .

About Ledger8760

Ledger8760 was founded with the mission to help companies, cities and communities achieve their climate goals by operationalizing energy, financial and GhG emissions data. The company's innovation solutions like Carbon Tools™ and Energy Tracker™ measure energy, emission and utility information in real-time, empowering customers to spend less time, energy and money on data tracking and focus on taking action, because you can't change what you can't measure.

About the City of Reno

The City of Reno government's mission is creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established six Tier 1 priorities and seven Tier 2 priorities . To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

