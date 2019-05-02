City of Sacramento and EVgo Celebrate California's First-Ever Curbside High-Powered Charging Plaza for Electric Vehicles at Southside Park

The special ribbon cutting event featured remarks from David Hochschild, Chair, California Energy Commission, and Chair of Veloz; Commissioner Patricia Monahan, California Energy Commission; Tyson Eckerle, Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (Go Biz); Vice Mayor Eric Guerra, City of Sacramento; Dave Tamayo, Sacramento Municipal Utility District Board of Directors; V. John White, Executive Director of the Center for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technologies; and Eileen Wenger Tutt, Executive Director of the California Electric Transportation Coalition.

"EVgo has already built more than 550 fast chargers across the state of California and is building more than 130 new, conveniently located fast chargers across California to deliver reliable and affordable fast charging to EV drivers across the state," said Julie Blunden, Executive Vice President of Business Development at EVgo. "We're proud to partner with the City of Sacramento on this innovative project, which will provide the first curbside high-power EV fast charging service in the state."

"This project represents the type of innovative charging solutions we need to make driving electric fast and convenient for all Californians," said CEC Chair David Hochschild. "I applaud the leadership of EVgo and the City of Sacramento for coming together to show what's possible as we all work to achieve the state's ambitious clean transportation goals."

"Low-cost and convenient EV charging on our City streets will make it easy for residents and visitors alike to shift to electric vehicles and away from fossil fuels," said Sacramento Councilmember Steve Hansen. "I've worked hard to get EV charging into the right-of-way, and now with the EVgo station at Southside Park, users will be able get the charge they need and take time to enjoy the park, walk to Insight Coffee, or enjoy the Sunday Farmers Market."

"ABB has collaborated with EVgo for several years in pioneering infrastructure technology such as the first public CCS and high-power charging systems in North America," added Bob Stojanovic, Director of ABB's EV Infrastructure business for North America. "This first-ever curbside high-power charging plaza is the latest milestone in our shared mission to deliver a convenient, high-quality user experience to all EV drivers."

The Southside Park location includes a total of six curbside chargers, including three 50-kilowatt DC fast-chargers capable of delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes; and three 150- kilowatt DC fast-chargers capable of delivering up to 150 miles of range in 30 minutes.

In June 2017, under Sacramento's Demonstration Partnerships Policy (Resolution 2017-0150), the City entered into an agreement with EVgo to construct and operate the City's first curbside EV charging partnership in order to test, evaluate, and demonstrate the feasibility of curbside EV charging. These chargers represent a new generation of technology that can provide up to 150-mile range in as few as 20 to 30 minutes and will be available as a paid service for EV drivers.

