City of Science Returns to Queens Sunday, December 2nd from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the World Science Festival and Con Edison for this larger-than-life, touring event where the wondrous properties of science, technology, engineering, and math collide. The day is jam-packed with interactive demonstrations, enormous exhibitions and hands-on activities. Kids can launch objects 20 feet in the air with a seismic accelerator, walk on water, topple seven-foot tall dominoes, create an orbiting universe at the Warped Space Gravity Simulator, explore mind-bending challenges and puzzles, bring Newton's Third Law to life with a tug-of-war on wheels, and much more!

Brand new City of Science additions will include:

A Camouflage Wall where children can explore how animals use camouflage, while also experiencing the process by using camouflage suits to blend into a leaf-covered wall for memorable photos.

The Reversible Mixing Station: "Un-mix" liquids in an amazing demonstration of thermodynamics.

A high-impact Rotation Station: Enact dizzying feats of physics while spinning and twirling objects all while learning about angular momentum.

Science Squad: From balancing birds (on noses or the tip of a pen) to untangling two people connected by rope, the roving Science Squad will inspire and entertain you while wait your turn to experience one of our exciting exhibits or demos.

The event will be held at: York College, Health and Physical Education Complex, 160-02 Liberty Avenue, Jamaica, New York

The event is open to the public who can RSVP for free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-science-queens-tickets-51301246409

For more information, visit http://www.worldsciencefestival.com/education/city-of-science

