City of Virginia Beach Completes Installation of RGF® Environmental Group's AirMation® Vehicle Exhaust Removal Systems

"The City of Virginia Beach is to be commended for funding this important Indoor Air Quality project," states Daniel Orto, President of ATS. "With AirMation in the Fleet Maintenance buildings, occupants can be confident in the quality of the indoor air they are breathing during the working day."

The AirMation® Vehicle Exhaust Removal System protects fleet maintenance professionals and building occupants against harmful vehicle exhaust particulate, contaminants, and carcinogens by continuously circulating and filtering the air of vehicle exhaust emissions and other hazardous airborne pollutants. Complemented with RGF's proprietary ClearSky ionizer for additional particulate agglomeration, the high levels of exhaust particulate will be effectively addressed through multiple redundant treatment technologies.

"When the exhaust system at our fleet management bays had reached its life expectancy, we reached out to Daniel Orto at Air Technology Solutions," notes Peter Cascio, Building Systems Engineer with the City of Virginia Beach. "Installation was quick and training thorough. I highly recommend the AirMation systems for any automotive facility."

"We are pleased to contribute to a safer work environment for the City of Virginia Beach's fleet maintenance professions," commented Tony Julian, RGF's Vice President of Commercial Products. "Indoor Air Quality, particularly in industrial environments with high vehicle traffic, is critical to the well-being of the building's occupants."

For more information about the project, please contact Stan Wagner at [email protected] or 303-618-5080.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com .

About Air Technology Solutions

Air Technology Solutions combines expertise in the air quality services industry with state-of-the-art equipment to provide innovative, engineered air quality solutions for each of its clients — regardless of the environment. For more information, visit airtechsol.com.

