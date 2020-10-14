City Supply Company, Inc. announces the launch of a new B2B e-commerce website specializing in plumbing supplies

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Supply Company, one of the oldest industrial wholesalers in the United States, is launching https://www.citysupplygroup.com/, a new e-commerce website focusing on the distribution of plumbing supplies.

As one of the only specialty websites in the plumbing space, citysupplygroup.com will feature over 200 thousand items from a wide variety of leading manufacturers such as Spartan Tool, Toto, Sloan, Chicago Faucets, Elkay and Viega, reaching distribution agreements that render City Supply a specialized distributor for each of these manufacturers and allowed to sell each and everyone of their products.

Customers visiting www.citysupplygroup.com will have access to unmatched customer service with the benefit of contacting sales personnel in real time who will discuss their needs and offer quality guidance. Visitors will also be able to easily place orders and create business accounts where they will receive special offers and other benefits. Additionally, the site will feature full catalogs of most leading brands in the industry so visitors will be able to purchase specialty items not commonly stocked by local suppliers and place orders for customizable products.

City Supply Company is bringing its more than 70 years of experience as Houston's leading plumbing wholesaler to the digital world. In an industry comprised mostly of traditional small businesses, City Supply stands out for the technical knowledge they have on the products they distribute, a well-developed logistics process that effectively fulfils all orders placed through their site, specialized customer support channels that are often required by plumbing professionals and other online services that serve a wide variety of customers, from independent contractors to international institutions and government entities.

About City Supply Company

City Supply was established in 1946 and has grown ever since from a small supply house in Downtown Houston into one of the nation's leading wholesalers of plumbing supplies and drain cleaning equipment. Serving more than 5,000 public and private sector clients across the United States, City Supply offers an unmatched range of specialty products as well as a knowledgeable customer service team with decades of plumbing experience.

