City, University of London Achieves TIGA Accreditation

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the games industry trade association, is pleased to announce the re-accreditation of the following games courses at City, University of London:

BSc (Hons) Computer Science with Games Technology

Re-accreditation – awarded

MSc Computer Games Technology

Re-accreditation - awarded

MSci Computer Science with Games Technology

Re-accreditation - awarded

The BSc (Hons) Computer Science with Games Technology course provides a strong theoretical underpinning to the subject's practical application in game development. Students are exposed to industry-relevant languages and tools and given the opportunity to work together on group projects. Graduates are equipped with appropriate skillsets to go on to pursue programming roles in the games industry.

The MSc Computer Games Technology course benefits from a strong technical focus on C++ programming and engine development and represents an excellent opportunity for graduates of the BSc course to spend an additional year developing the depth and breadth of their industry skills. The opportunity it provides to dig deeper into graphics and audio programming would equip students well for working in core technology roles or on product teams.

MSci Computer Science with Games Technology programme incorporates the first three years of the BSc programme and a final year based on the MSc programme. As such it benefits from a strong technical focus on C++ programming and engine development as well as a rounded Computer Science education. The continuity of study provided by integrated programmes like this are particularly advantages to the students' employability at the end of the course.

The recorded destinations of students graduating from both courses showed significant proportions gaining employment and a high level of graduates using their game technology skills in future employment.

BSc (Hons) Computer Science with Games Technology Destinations

Percentage employed after 15 months: 95%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2017-18)

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2017-18) Percentage employed in games: 23%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 91%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

MSc Computer Games Technology Student Destinations

Percentage employed in games: 64%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 100%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

MSci Computer Science with Games Technology Student Destinations

Percentage employed after 15 months: 95% (Computer Science)

(from 2017-18 Graduate Outcomes survey)

(from 2017-18 Graduate Outcomes survey) Percentage employed in games: 66%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 100%

(University data for 2017-2019 ignoring unknown students)

The TIGA Accreditation Team noted the following examples of best practice:

The postgraduate course benefits from research-driven academic specialisms such as AI , computer vision and computer graphics, but also provides a strong technical focus on C++ programming and games technology.

The department's Professional Pathways scheme provides highly beneficial approach to studying while working, allowing students to be employed up to 4 days a week while continuing to study part time for their Computer Science with Games Technology degree.

The undergraduate course has a remarkably low attrition rate for the current year, with all students progressing in 2019/20.

The course benefits from broad connections with industry through its advisory panel and periodic alumni meet-ups.

The university's Professional Liaison Unit (PLU) provides dedicated support to students for finding placement opportunities, delivering workshops and mock interviews to help students succeed in obtaining a placement.

The university should be commended for a decisive, early decision to switch to online delivery during the COVID pandemic. The benefits to the wellbeing of students and staff will yield dividends in years to come and positions the accredited courses well with respect to the recovery and subsequent NSS polling.

Accreditation Team

The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor (Sumo Digital Group)

Mike Healey, Head of Programming Rebellion

Bjorn Toft Madsen, EF Education First

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"City, University of London's games courses equip students with important skills needed in the games industry. Good practice at the University includes the Professional Liaison Unit, which supports students in finding placements; the department's Professional Pathways scheme, which enables students to be employed while continuing to study part time for their BSc; and an enviable attrition rate. Congratulations to the staff and students of City, University of London on your successful accreditation."

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor said:

"City, University of London's games courses combine the benefits of a traditional Compter Science approach with relevant industry skills which graduates are using to use to gain industry employment. A pragmatic approach to the COVID crisis has positioned the courses well for a strong recovery, and it's particularly pleasing to hear the positive effect that resulting changes have had on attrition rates and student satisfaction."

Dr Chris Child, Senior Lecturer at City, University of London, said:

"We are delighted to receive re-accreditation for our Computer Games Technology courses at City, University of London and would like to thank TIGA for their valuable feedback and advice. We provide strong technical skills for students aimed at programming and lead design roles in the games industry. This focus, although challenging, rewards our graduates with strong employability in both the game industry and related roles."

