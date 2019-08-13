City Wide Expands Florida Footprint with Fort Myers Opening

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's largest management company in the building maintenance industry, announced its 6th Florida opening with a new office located in Fort Myers. With the expansion, the brand has completely saturated Florida by selling all available territories across the Sunshine State.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Lee, Collier and parts of Charlotte Counties now have access to a single-source solution for all of their building maintenance needs. North Naples-resident and former Wall Street businessman James Sperzel opened the doors of City Wide of Fort Myers this month at 11220 Metro Parkway (Suite 20).

"After working with corporations around the globe, I've spent a significant amount of time reflecting on the way individual businesses operate, and City Wide's business model intrigued me from day one," said Sperzel. "The company has developed a competitive advantage regionally, and it's continuing to disrupt the commercial cleaning industry's status quo. There's no other company that offers the same types of services with the ease of top-notch communication."

After a distinguished career on Wall Street, Sperzel joins City Wide as an experienced leader with a strong track record for business development and growth. In his previous roles in global finance, he developed a unique skillset in identifying target markets, providing innovative client solutions, and growing sales. With his business expertise and strategic vision in place, Sperzel is positioned to grow his City Wide of Fort Myers office with exceptional client services for years to come.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent, and locally owned maintenance companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services, while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide, visit www.gocitywide.com/fortmyers or email jsperzel@gocitywide.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and nearly 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

