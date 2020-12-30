City Wide Facility Solutions Demonstrates its Strength and Resilience in 2020

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has left its mark on a year that posed many challenges for all. After 59 years, it went through a major rebrand while breaking records for month-over-month revenue and helping essential businesses continue to safely serve employees and customers.

Early in the year, City Wide welcomed Troy Hartman as the new Chief Operating Officer. Hartman has played a key role in elevating support for franchisees as well as keeping the company on track to achieve its growth goals. Systemwide revenue is projected to eclipse $390,000,000, a 34% increase from 2019.

"City Wide has always thrived on supporting each of our local communities, but this year it really showed. In the midst of shutdowns as well as local and state regulations, our nationwide locations remained dedicated to serving all businesses in managing health and safety protocols to protect employees and customers," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Franchise. "The way our Home Office, franchisees and every City Wide employee rallied together is the reason we've been able to achieve and grow as much as we did this year. It's also a testament to the culture and the resilience of the City Wide model we've built."

A full rebrand was finalized in September which brought a new name, City Wide Facility Solutions, as well as an updated logo and branding. The company also received several industry recognitions – rising in the ranks on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and Inc. 5000 lists along with Entrepreneur magazine recognizing City Wide as "a franchise poised to thrive in 2021."

To close out the year, City Wide is preparing to open its second Oklahoma office the first week in January, with more new locations in the works. As the company continues to grow, the City Wide Home Office is launching a new partnership with SOCi to provide franchise offices with additional resources to elevate their businesses. SOCi is an online social media management platform that will help franchisees streamline marketing efforts such as social media, reputation management and local listings management. Most notably, City Wide is preparing to celebrate a major milestone in February 2021 – its 60th anniversary.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

