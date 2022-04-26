City Wide Facility Solutions Grows Presence in Indiana with Second Location

Entrepreneurial Trio Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened a location in Fort Wayne — making this the second location in the state. The new office serves multiple cities throughout the area, including Angola, Columbia City, Decatur, Huntington, Marion, New Haven, Roanoke, Syracuse and Wabash.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the region now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Jeff Smith, president, partnered with Costa Demou to open the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 7535 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne. This is the second office for Jeff Smith who also leads City Wide Facility Solutions in Indianapolis where Demou is a general manager.

"Costa has been instrumental to the success we've had in Indianapolis. He has built an environment among our team that elevates others to be high performers," said Smith. "When I learned there was an opportunity to open another office in Indiana, it was an easy decision for me to partner with Costa. I knew I could provide the chance to uplift him and allow him to grow professionally in same way he's done it for all of us."

Prior to beginning his journey with City Wide Facility Solutions, Smith spent 10 years in the telecom service industry as a sales rep, manager and director. In 2005, he opened his City Wide Facility Solutions office in Indianapolis which has consistently been recognized for outperforming in sales and client retention. Demou joined Smith and his team in 2015 as director of operations and moved into the general manager position after two years. To assist with the operations of the Fort Wayne location, Demou has brought on John McMillen, former area manager at Enterprise, as a general manager.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Fort Wayne area and the services it offers, please visit ftwayne.gocitywide.com/ or call (260) 387-7040.

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions