"City Without Jews," Prescient Political Film Found in Paris Flea Market, To Be Shown Once in the Historic Wilshire Boulevard Temple Sanctuary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In black-and-white footage of a silent film, Austrian Jews are harassed in a public market, physically menaced by thugs in the street, and forced en masse from the country, on foot or by train. Orthodox men in traditional dress carry Torah scrolls. The expulsion of Jews rips mixed-faith families in two.

Though these stories may seem familiar, these scenes are not taken from history. They come from a long-lost film that predates the Nazi period by a decade, Die Stadt ohne Juden (The City without Jews). Released in 1924, it was adapted from a best-selling satirical novel by Hugo Bettauer, an Austrian Jewish writer and journalist.

On October 14, 2018 at 4 p.m., Wilshire Boulevard Temple (3663 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010) in association with the USC Casden Institute, The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and The United States Holocaust Museum present The City Without Jews in an exclusive, one-time-only screening of the restored movie accompanied live on the Temple's 4,102-pipe Korn Kimball Organ. Tickets to the exclusive Los Angeles screening are available now on Eventbrite priced at $10 for general admission and $18 for VIP seating.

The City without Jews was once considered lost forever, but in 2015 a collector discovered a complete copy of the film at a flea market in Paris. The Filmarchiv Austria (Austrian Film Archive) led a crowdfunding campaign to cover restoration costs of the much-anticipated footage, declaring it—as an early example of politically engaged film that cannot help but connect the persecution of Jews to present-day persecution of Muslims, refugees, and immigrants—a national treasure. A unique piece of history, scholars and journalists have hailed the narrative as an oddly prescient window into Austrian Jewish life in the 1920s

