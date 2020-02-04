Cityblock Health Teams up with Tufts Health Plan to Bring Innovative Health and Social Care to Members in Worcester County, Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health is expanding to Massachusetts in collaboration with Tufts Health Plan to provide personalized care for members who experience complex challenges in their health and daily lives. Through an innovative care model that addresses medical conditions, behavioral health, and social determinants of health together, Cityblock will support members in achieving better health and well-being over time. The program will launch in early March for members enrolled in Tufts Health Plan's Unify plan in Worcester County. The Unify plan is a part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' OneCare program, serving members under the age of 65 who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

"Members are at the center of everything we do, and that means meeting them where they are, with the right care, at the right time," said Iyah Romm, Cityblock's CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe everyone should have good care for what matters to them, in their community. Our approach to care, from our technology to our community-based care teams, is designed to best support each member on their own health journey. We're here to learn from our members and partner with them to achieve better health and well-being."

"Our Unify members are among the most hard to reach and vulnerable we serve; working with Cityblock Health, we are delivering innovative approaches to improving members' quality of life and enabling them to achieve their health and wellness goals," said Jean Yang, president of Tufts Health Plan's Public Plans division. Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage to 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut. It serves the largest number of Medicaid-eligible members in the state of Massachusetts.

Cityblock's multidisciplinary care teams—including primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists, nurse care managers, and others—are led by Community Health Partners, who are typically hired from the communities they serve. They spend time getting to know each member, meeting them where and when works best for them—be it at home, in the community, or by phone or video visit. They work closely with each member on their personalized care plan and ensure they have the care they need.

Cityblock built a custom care delivery platform, Commons, to enable care team members to spend more time focused on member care. With Commons, care teams have a comprehensive view of each member's unique health and social needs, priorities, and goals, and can collaborate and track progress—leading to better health outcomes over time.

Cityblock will partner with community-based organizations and local providers to see that members have the care and services they need in their community. Cityblock's care teams will work with the primary care providers, specialists, and behavioral health providers whom members already see, collaborating closely on their care plan.

Tufts Health Plan and Cityblock are currently reaching out to eligible members and their current providers to ensure a successful program launch and collaboration over time. For more information, reach out to the Cityblock team at 833-904-0620 or massachusetts@cityblock.com .

