CityLift Parking Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The Second Year In A Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that CityLift Parking www.cityliftparking.com ranks # 659 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2020 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well- known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CityLift's accomplishments on this list include:

713% 3-Year Growth

#1 fastest growing company in the construction industry in the San Francisco Bay Area

#3 fastest growing company in the construction industry in California

#26 fastest growing company in the construction industry in the United States

#659 fastest growing company overall in the United States

"We are honored to be on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row", says Scott Gable, CEO of CityLift Parking. "Our vision is to be the future of parking by using automation to take the space out of parking. We are delighted that our customers see value in the solutions we provide and the professionalism we bring to the industry."

To see Inc Magazine's 2019 profile of CityLift, click here: https://bit.ly/39e6d4t

About CityLift

CityLift Parking designs, installs and services automated parking and storage lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of building parking structures. CityLift is headquartered in Oakland, CA with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston. With 50 installations completed and 110+ contracted for installation over the next two years the appetite for automated parking is growing rapidly.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

