CityLift Parking Welcomes Dave Taylor and Jason Laub to its Executive Team
Jan 21, 2020, 13:26 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CityLift Parking ("CityLift"), the leading provider of automated parking lifts in the U.S., announces the addition of Dave Taylor and Jason Laub to its Executive Team. Dave Taylor will join CityLift as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Jason Laub will join CityLift as Senior Vice President of Operations.
"2019 has been a significant year of growth for us and we're excited to begin 2020 on a high note with both Dave and Jason coming on board and helping us further grow," says Scott Gable, CEO and Co-Founder of CityLift Parking.
Dave Taylor recently served as VP of Sales for Southland, a multi-billion HVAC company based in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to that, Dave was VP of Sales for Johnson Controls.
Jason Laub was recently COO for Rad Urban, a modular construction company focused on manufacturing and building high rises. Jason has led construction on projects that have utilized CityLift automated parking systems in the past, as well as building the first fully automated parking system on the West Coast at the UCLA Medical Center.
"Both Dave and Jason bring years of experience to CityLift in both the commercial and residential real estate construction world. Dave's expertise will help us grow our current and future markets, and Jason will help us in leading our installation and service teams," says Gable. "We're excited to have them both join the CityLift family."
About CityLift Parking
CityLift Parking designs, installs, and services automated parking lifts that save space, reduce the cost of building parking, and reduce construction time. CityLift is headquartered in Oakland, CA with additional offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York. http://www.cityliftparking.com
