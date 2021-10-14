CityLights presents "MVP Football: The Patrick Mahomes Experience" - Now Available on Oculus

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityLights is pleased to announce today that, in partnership with Patrick Mahomes and Free Range Games, MVP Football : The Patrick Mahomes Experience is available for purchase on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

MVP Football puts players into NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes' shoes as you progress from high school all the way to the Big Game. MVP Football brings the hard-hitting action of 11-on-11 football to the Quest platform allowing players to experience the thrill of being at the line, fending off rushers, and making the game winning throw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h6SKrmItsM

"Our goal at CityLights is to create groundbreaking, immersive experiences that amaze and inspire audiences" said CityLights Co-Founder, Joel Newton. "In partnering with Patrick and Free Range we believe we have done just that with MVP Football."

"I couldn't be prouder of the team. What they have achieved has truly broken the mold of what defines a realistic sports game. Being able to design for an immersive experience allowed us to explore what it truly means to be an MVP quarterback… calling the audible, finding the open receiver, stiff-arming a rusher," said Free Range Games CEO, Chris Scholz. "The Free Range team would like to thank CityLights and Patrick Mahomes for bringing us in as partners on this project."

CityLights and producer Travis Cloyd partnered with Patrick in 2019 to create an immersive football experience. Since initially inking the partnership, Patrick has gone on to win numerous awards, on and off the field, including a SuperBowl MVP and a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

"What Patrick has already achieved in his career—and I know this is only the beginning—is amazing and to give audiences a taste of an MVP Experience is incredible," said CityLights Co-Founder, David Ganek. "In addition to Patrick, and his team, and Free Range, I want to thank Oculus for their partnership and support. They too have achieved a lot in the early innings of their immersive career."



CityLights partnership with Patrick Mahomes is exemplary of CityLights' content strategy, which focuses on creating premium immersive experiences with tremendous partners and top talent.



CityLights continues to actively produce projects and plans to release at least two additional titles on the Quest platform in 2022.



CityLights is an immersive content company founded in 2018 by David Ganek and Joel Newton. CityLights is dedicated to delivering quality immersive experiences that amaze and inspire audiences around the world. https://www.citylightsvr.com/



Free Range Games, headquartered in Sausalito, California, is a video game developer founded in 2009 by veteran developers and longtime collaborators. Free Range Games' mission is to make games people find meaningful, memorable, and fun. The Company developed and published Spelldrifter, Jenga® AR, and recently worked on Oddworld: Soulstorm. Free Range Games has a portfolio that spans PC, VR, consoles, and mobile devices. https://www.freerangegames.com



Oddworld: Soulstorm and Jenga® are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.



