Citynet Announces $1M Investment to The Bridge Sports Complex; Now Citynet Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citynet proudly announces its sponsorship of the Bridge Sports Complex's indoor facility located in Bridgeport, West Virginia, now called The Citynet Center, effective February 9, 2022. This sponsorship is the latest addition to Citynet's philanthropic efforts, which includes the Citynet Cares initiative and sponsorships of many local organizations.

Citynet Center

Since its inception in 1994, Citynet has supported its community through charitable contributions and involvement in local business organizations. Citynet participates in county chambers, educational organizations, medical charities, recreation associations, and more, all based within the community Citynet has served proudly for nearly three decades. Its signature Citynet Cares program provides a free online grading solution, LiveGrades, to any school in West Virginia.

The Bridge Sports Complex indoor facility, now the Citynet Center, opened in June 2021 with two primary goals: act as a regional destination for sports & recreation to bolster the local economy while acting as a community center for the greater Harrison and Marion County communities. These goals directly align with Citynet's community-based goal of supporting health and wellness for West Virginians. The Citynet sponsorship comes naturally due to a shared prioritization of quality of life for the community and Citynet's continued desire to give back to its community.

Citynet's President & CEO, Jim Martin, views this as a continued partnership in the community. "Citynet is excited to invest in and further strengthen our relationship with the City of Bridgeport. For over 25 years, we have looked for ways to improve the lives of those living here. Some examples include providing world-class gigabit internet service to businesses and residences within Bridgeport and surrounding communities. This facility is another example of the proactive leadership that we are blessed to have in the City of Bridgeport and our investment in the Citynet Center will result in a healthier, more vibrant community in the future."

Drew Pomeroy, Citynet's Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales & Marketing, is proud of this commitment. "As West Virginians, we all have a responsibility to make our State the best that it can be. To me, investing in your community is a bedrock fundamental in fulfilling that responsibility. Bridgeport is not only our company's home, but it is my home. I am proud that the Citynet name will be tied to such a world-class facility in West Virginia."

The Citynet naming rights sponsorship provides $1,000,000 to The Bridge over the next ten years. This investment will help to continue providing exciting programming, engaging the community, and increasing profitable tourism in the Bridgeport area. In its first six months, The Bridge hosted sixteen tournaments and events for an estimated impact of $1.9 million.

About Citynet

Founded in 1994, Citynet is the regional leader for network-based business communications: voice and data communications, broadband Internet, hosted VoIP systems, data services, and a full suite of IT-managed network services. Citynet powers the first "Gigabit City" in West Virginia (Bridgeport) & the first gigabit-enabled resort in the state (Snowshoe Mountain). Citynet is aggressively expanding its fiber footprint across West Virginia; making affordable broadband access a reality, including rural areas.

