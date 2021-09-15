CITYROW Names Veteran Brand Builder Sharon Fox to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYROW (the Company), a leading omnichannel fitness brand offering rowing classes through its combined at-home digital platform and nationwide brick-and-mortar studio network, announced today the expansion of its Director and Advisory Boards. Sharon Fox will join the Company's board of directors and Kat Cole (formerly Focus Brands), Michele Laven (iHeartMedia), Michael Landau (Drybar) and Danny Tawiah (formerly Nike) have joined its advisory board.

"Sharon is credited with building highly-recognized consumer brands and we feel incredibly fortunate that she has agreed to apply her knowledge and expertise to CITYROW as we continue to expand our operational footprint across our omnichannel network -- including our in-person studios and digital fitness platform," said CITYROW CEO and Founder, Helaine Knapp. "As a female founded business, it is important that we surround ourselves with experienced and strong female leaders like Sharon."

Sharon Fox joins CITYROW on the heels of the Company's successful completion of a $12 million Series A round. A proponent of female leaders on corporate boards, Fox has also served on the boards of aden + anais, Schleich and Criteo.

Sharon brings 25+ years of business experience to this appointment. She is currently a Growth Operating Partner at Stride Consumer Partners where she has worked across the portfolio to support founders and their talented teams as they drive toward their brand building ambitions. She also served as the CMO of two mission-driven brands, Freshly and Melissa & Doug. In addition, Fox worked at Amazon, leading the post acquisition integration of the Quidsi sites, including Diapers.com and Soap.com. She began her career in brand management at Kraft Foods and also subsequently worked at Unilever. Fox earned a B.S. in Industrial Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Helaine and her team have established an incredible brand, passionate community and omnichannel fitness offering," said Fox. "I look forward to helping the CITYROW team strengthen and expand their brand awareness, reach and presence. CITYROW has a tremendous opportunity to become one of the de facto leaders in both the explosive rowing and overall digital fitness category. CITYROW's extensive offering of diverse fitness content underscores their core mission to make a total body high intensity exercise routine that is low impact, results driven and sustainable."

CITYROW also adds a diverse group of seasoned business professionals to its Advisory Board.

Kat Cole, former COO and President of FOCUS Brands, as well as Board Member of several companies including Human Co, Slice and Milk Bar.

Michele Laven , Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at iHeartMedia.

, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at iHeartMedia. Michael Landau , Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Drybar.

, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Drybar. Danny Tawiah has held senior executive global leadership roles, including Nike Global VP of Digital Brand & Innovation. He is currently Managing Director of Mandalah US West Coast.

"I believe that the future of fitness is omnichannel, and CITYROW is one of the few companies that has the right team and strategy in place to bring this model to the masses," said Cole. "Having built global omnichannel franchises throughout my career, I am excited to bring my experience and work with Helaine and her team to expand CITYROW's presence across the nation."

A pioneer in smart and omnichannel fitness, CITYROW now boasts more than 4,000 monthly subscribers who have access to a vast library of more than 700 on-demand classes. The Company has sold 65 franchises (11 built and operational) throughout the United States, and expects to open a combined twelve additional company-owned and franchise studios in the next 12 months.

Today, fitness-minded consumers seeking a high intensity, low-impact, results-focused workout visit locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta, Boca Raton and Dallas. More than 10% of in-person CITYROW class participants use the CITYROW GO Rower at home, highlighting the growing trend of omnichannel fitness consumption as consumers seek to take advantage of the convenience of on-demand home workouts, combined with the heightened experience and community that can only be delivered in-person.

About CITYROW

CITYROW is an omni-channel fitness brand that offers workouts through its connected at-home rowers, digital platform and studio locations nationwide. CITYROW has redefined rowing by making it fun, approachable and accessible for anyone through its signature style of form-focused instruction, unique class formats and proprietary technology designed to help consumers track their performance and progress.

