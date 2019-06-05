ciValue Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Retail for Excellent Execution of Customer Expectations

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has named ciValue a "Cool Vendor" in Retail for Excellent Execution of Customer Expectations for 2019.*

ciValue enables FMCG retailers to drive revenue, strengthen their collaboration with product suppliers, and increase customer share of wallet with deep, flexible personalization and customer analytics.

The powerful AI innovations allow retailers and suppliers to understand customers' key preferences and ever-evolving needs, coordinate their joint sales and marketing activities, and deliver the personalization required to give customers exactly what they want.

Its mission is to transform retail from a zero-sum game to an "everybody wins" game for retailers, suppliers, and customers. To achieve this, the company delivers an advanced AI-based, collaborative analytics and relationship marketing platform that helps retail marketers and product suppliers focus directly on consumers.

According to Gartner analysts in the Cool Vendors in Retail for Excellent Execution of Customer Expectations report, "Retailers create competitive differentiation and drive growth by enabling associates to deliver experiences that exceed customer expectations."

"As the market leader in Personalization 2.0, ciValue accelerates the journey of FMCG retailers and product suppliers toward customer centricity in every aspect of their businesses: product innovation, assortment, sales, and marketing. Tools and capabilities that used to be the privilege – at significant investment of time and money – of very large retailers are now affordable for all, with rapid time to value," says Beni Basel, Co-founder & CEO, ciValue. "We believe that being named a Cool Vendor validates our product direction and clients' trust in our ability to deliver.

"Understanding how customers are likely to behave is essential for implementing effective personalization strategies," according to the report. "Improve understanding of customer behavior by using technology, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, to truly understand your customers' behaviors and deliver on their expectations. Adjust your roadmap and investment plans accordingly."

"The highly competitive marketplace coupled with the steadily growing erosion of customer loyalty to retailers and their product suppliers has hurt their profitability. The way up is clearly related to better effectiveness in product introduction, sales, and marketing. This will be achieved through better collaboration between them around serving these customers' evolving needs in a highly personized manner. Our platform enables exactly that," concluded Mr. Basel.

About ciValue

ciValue was founded in 2014 by Beni Basel and Gilad Cohen, experienced second-time entrepreneurs and has offices in New York, Paris, and Tel Aviv. The company empowers FMCG retailers to leverage their customer data and insights in a fast, scalable and personalized manner to increase customers' lifetime value and their share of suppliers' marketing budget. Leveraging data science and proprietary algorithms, ciValue offers advanced and action-driven customer and category intelligence resulting in same-store revenue uplift. Up and running within 6-8 weeks, ciValue is a fast time-to-value SaaS product, with the power to create targeted, segmented and personalized offers within hours. It is a unique marketing collaboration tool, transforming retail into an "everybody wins" opportunity for retailers, suppliers and customers.

