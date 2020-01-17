CIVC Partners Portfolio Company Magna Legal Services Acquires RecordTrak

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Magna Legal Services ("Magna"), has completed the acquisition of RecordTrak, Inc. ("RecordTrak" or the "Company").

RecordTrak is a leading nationwide provider of record retrieval services for approximately 1,000 law firms and corporations across the United States. RecordTrak was founded in 1981, and over the last 38 years has established itself as one of the largest independent providers of record retrieval services in the litigation support services industry. The Company is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to join the Magna organization," said Martin Marshall, President and Founder of RecordTrak. "The new partnership with Magna gives us additional capital and a broader set of products and services, enabling us to better serve our clients and further accelerate our growth." Martin Marshall will maintain an ownership position in the combined company and the existing RecordTrak management team will remain with the company.

RecordTrak represents a highly complementary acquisition for Magna that enhances Magna's capabilities and market position in the record retrieval industry and broadens the set of litigation support solutions available to clients of both companies. Mark Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, said, "RecordTrak is a great fit with Magna's existing service offering and significantly scales our record retrieval business. We look forward to working with RecordTrak's team to better serve our clients' current and future needs." Jon Ackerman, Magna's Vice President of Record Retrieval, added, "RecordTrak will significantly expand Magna's record retrieval capabilities and provides further end-market, customer and geographic diversification. We are excited about the partnership with RecordTrak and believe that the combination of the two organizations will result in attractive growth opportunities."

About Magna Legal Services

Magna is a leading provider of litigation support services to law firms, governmental agencies, and corporations, offering a broad array of services that support clients through each phase of the litigation process, including court reporting, graphics design, jury consulting, record retrieval, and translation services. For additional information on Magna, visit https://www.magnals.com/.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market business services companies. Since 1989, the team has invested over $1.7 billion in 66 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that may be an acquisition candidate for Magna, please contact Scott Schwartz (sschwartz@civc.com) or Doug Potters (dpotters@civc.com).

