CIVCO Radiotherapy Introduces Multiple New Solutions that Improve the Patient Journey at ASTRO 2018 Annual Meeting

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will introduce and demonstrate multiple new solutions and collaborative partnerships in booth #2833 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Meeting taking place October 21-24, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

CIVCO's most recent innovations and solutions focusing on improving patient comfort, wellness and outcomes, before, during and after treatment include:

Solstice™ SRS Immobilization System, now FDA 510(k) cleared, provides corrective pitch capability and positioning flexibility for non-invasive head and neck radiotherapy treatment.

Adaptiiv 3D Bolus and Brachytherapy Applicator , an advanced software solution that enables the creation of customized 3D printed accessories used during radiotherapy to improve treatment accuracy and patient comfort. Adaptiiv is now FDA 510(k) cleared to market 3D Bolus Software in the U.S.

StrataXRT® Wound Dressing , a novel, flexible wound dressing for the management of radiation dermatitis. CIVCO is the exclusive U.S provider of the StrataXRT® product.

Universal Couchtop™, now available on Varian's TrueBeam® and VitalBeam™ Radiotherapy Systems (version 2.7 and higher software, including PerfectPitch™ 6DoF and 4DoF couches). The couchtop contains no support mechanism to move or account for during planning and utilizes 7 cm indexing.

Also featured in-booth include Comfort Marker 2.0*, an innovative patient marking system by Medical Precision b.v., new and improved Vac-Lok™ Cushions, enhanced Chabner XRT® Radiation Bra, TOTIM® Patient Immobilization Cushions**, GrayDucks Stents™ for custom oral positioning and immobilization of the tongue** and ProtonSeries™, a new family of position immobilization solutions now FDA 510(k) cleared for proton therapy.

Along with the above mentioned, many other solutions that improve the entire patient journey will be showcased. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit CIVCO at Booth #2833 during ASTRO or visit www.CivcoRT.com.

*Currently not available for sale.

**Not available for sale in the U.S.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include: advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

