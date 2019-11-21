Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter Continues to Grow in Dallas with Addition of Mohammad Bayan, PE

Mohammad has led numerous water evaluation and monitoring studies related to water quality in distribution systems. As a technical lead and water process engineer, Mohammad has been involved in many projects relating to piloting, design and contracting for upgrades and construction of water and wastewater facilities.

"JC's success story in establishing itself as a respected engineering firm for water drew me to the corporation," Mohammad said. "I look forward to using my experience to help further the North Texas market and serve our clients and communities."

Mohammad authored and co-authored many publications including Maximizing the Benefits of Unconventional Pre-Oxidants in Biofiltration Systems and Biological Filtration for Organics Removal and Nitrification Control – A Pilot Study.

For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering New-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Best Place to Work.

