Civil Engineering Market to grow by USD 2658.03 Bn by 2026, Rise in construction activities in developing countries to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the civil engineering market, operating under the industrial industry. The report registers an incremental growth of USD 2658.03 billion, at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AECOM, Balfour Beatty Plc, Fluor Corp., Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG, Hyundai Motor Group, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., John Wood Group Plc, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Stantec Inc., and Tetra Tech Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The rise in construction activities in developing countries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the decline in civil engineering might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Real Estate category led the growth under the application segment This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Application
- Real Estate
- Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
APAC will account for 37% of market growth. The two major civil engineering markets in APAC are China and India. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. Over the projection period, an increase in building renovation activities would support market expansion in APAC for civil engineering. Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The civil engineering market report covers the following areas:
- Civil Engineering Market Size
- Civil Engineering Market Trends
- Civil Engineering Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Civil Engineering Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist civil engineering market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the civil engineering market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the civil engineering market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of civil engineering market, vendors
|
Civil Engineering Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$2658.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.88
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AECOM, Balfour Beatty Plc, Fluor Corp., Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG, Hyundai Motor Group, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., John Wood Group Plc, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Stantec Inc., and Tetra Tech Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Real estate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AECOM
- Balfour Beatty Plc
- Fluor Corp.
- Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- John Wood Group Plc
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
- Stantec Inc.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
