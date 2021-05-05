Civil-Military Innovation Institute expands to Research Triangle Park

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil-Military Innovation Institute Inc. (CMI2), a nonprofit organization focused on integrating academia and commercial industry into the Defense Innovation Base, today announced the further expansion of its North Carolina footprint into Research Triangle Park (RTP). CMI2 officially began operations at its new office in Durham on May 1.

CMI2 supports United States (U.S.) Department of Defense (DoD) activities to build a civil-military innovation workforce that advances the development of cutting-edge national security technologies and aligns the work of innovators from universities and non-traditional technology companies with the activities of the USDOD and public safety communities.

"Our mission to support DoD activities in the creation of an advanced civil-military workforce guides our team each day," said Adam Hanasky, CMI2's Managing Director. "Moreover, RTP is an optimal location to further advance our mission by bringing together the best and brightest North Carolina innovators for the common goal of national security."

Specifically, CMI2's efforts support the following:

workforce development programs in the delivery of high-tech opportunities relevant to national security;

funded opportunities in education and research focused on the creation of a civil- military innovation workforce at colleges and universities in the U.S.;

development of sustainable, high-tech workforce economic opportunities in non- traditional technology centers in the U.S.;

growth of underutilized physical and intellectual assets at universities, governmental partner institutions, academia, and industry through the financing of military and public safety technologies; and

advancement of tech research and commercialization of products designed to meet domestic military and public safety needs.

CMI2, which was recently awarded a $45 million cooperative agreement by the Army Research Laboratory to enable the transition of emerging technologies from universities to real-world applications, will use its new North Carolina operation as a platform for partnering with researchers and students at institutions like the University of North Carolina and Duke University – to speed the flow of lifesaving innovations from the lab to the battlefield.

"By being a part of the RTP community, we will have greater access to exceptionally talented people and the resources CMI2 needs to help the DoD meet the greater challenges it faces every day. We will be in the largest research park in the U.S. and at the center of three Tier-1 research universities, and our organization strongly believes these resources will undoubtedly advance our efforts as we help meet growing challenges in the areas of national security and public safety," Hanasky said.

CMI2 has offices in West Virginia, Mississippi, New York, and Maryland, and a presence in on-campus university innovation hubs at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia; Columbia University, New York, New York; and State University of New York Maritime College (SUNY-M), Throggs Neck, New York.

