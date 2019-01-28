Civilized and Cannabis Club TV Network Announce Partnership to Launch Civilized TV into U.S. Dispensaries

Companies bringing modern mix of education and entertainment to millions of cannabis customers

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Civilized, a leading media and lifestyle brand that highlights and embraces modern cannabis culture, has partnered with Cannabis Club TV (CCTV) to distribute original content via the in-dispensary television network. CCTV is a real-time, on-demand streaming OTT network that reaches 2.6 million monthly viewers at 175 point-of-sale locations in 11 states.

"Cannabis Club TV has a presence across the country, particularly in high traffic, well-established dispensaries with a captive, engaged audience. We'll be giving millions more consumers, and the canna-curious, content that's educational and entertaining. Civilized TV will be in the right place, at the right time," says Derek Riedle, Publisher of Civilized. "The television network is both monetizable and scalable, and that's incredibly exciting in an industry growing as fast as ours."

As part of its offering, Cannabis Club TV delivers cutting edge news, entertainment (including talk shows, pop culture, sports, comedy, cooking and reality TV) and business content straight into dispensaries' waiting rooms and sales floors across the United States. Over 13,000 unique videos are featured on the geo-targeted, ad supported network every month, which will now feature exclusive Civilized channels for their growing audience.

"Civilized produces award-winning content that really creates consumer engagement," says Danny Keith, CEO at Cannabis Club TV. "The overarching goal is to change the narrative surrounding cannabis, and partnering with Civilized just resonated. Together we can deliver top-quality content directly into dispensaries across the United States, while providing much needed education to an emerging consumer base."

Civilized TV is launching a full slate of programming, including hit series "Ask a Budtender" and "First High" along with new shows as a part of the network's summer line up.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Civilized is a leading lifestyle brand that connects millions of cannabis consumers, influencers and the canna-curious with both niche and mainstream content, events and experiences, and fashion. With operations in both Canada and the United States, Civilized makes original, premium digital content, television and podcasts; builds brands, and creates and produces world-class events and experiences for B2B and B2C audiences. Founded by serial entrepreneur Derek Riedle, Civilized is fast becoming the partner of choice for mainstream brands, and the cultural authority on the exploding global cannabis space. For more information, visit civilized.life.

About Cannabis Club TV:

Cannabis Club TV (CCTV) is the first broadcasting OTTtv/PPV (Pay Per View) network devoted to the cannabis industry, certified by Tommy Chong – geo-targeted in dispensaries, on the Internet, on your home TV and via mobile app. CCTV strives to educate and entertain consumers while providing an affordable, high visibility advertising solution to industry brands. For more information visit http://cannabisclub.tv/company/

