Civilized To Acquire Full-Service Marketing Communications Agency Revolution Strategy

Revolution Strategy was founded by Derek Riedle and Terri Riedle, the same entrepreneurial team that launched Civilized in 2015. Over the years, the award-winning agency has gained deep knowledge of the cannabis space and significant experience working with industry leaders across North America. In 2017, Revolution launched the Global Cannabis Partnership, a collaboration of industry leaders working to create a worldwide social responsibility standard for the legal cannabis industry.

"With this acquisition Civilized inherits expertise, experience and marketing capacity that will support its continued growth," says Mitchell Fox, Board Member of Civilized. "This is an important acquisition to remain competitive and to grow the company. Combining Revolution's marketing and public relations expertise with Civilized's multi-platform strategy will allow the companies to capitalize on more opportunities."

Derek Riedle adds, "For us, it's the best of both worlds. We'll still be able to serve our Revolution client base across Canada and the U.S., but we'll embed ourselves in a host of new opportunities driven by Civilized and the cannabis space. Cannabis companies have an urgent need to stake their claim by building their brands and connecting with their stakeholders. This acquisition gives us, and them, a more holistic way to do that. It's a win for the business and our clients alike."



"This is a powerful combination that will drive long-term value and growth for both our clients and investors," says Terri Riedle, Revolution CEO. "Our two companies share much of the same DNA already, and today's announcement is the next logical step in our long-standing relationship."

Revolution will continue to operate as a separate business unit. Anne McInerney, Vice President, Marketing Communications, and Kathy Purcell, Vice President, Strategy, will lead the delivery of client work. Revolution will remain based in Saint John, NB, Canada.

The acquisition transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2018.

This acquisition, along with the planned acquisitions of The 420 Games and Business of Cannabis, will result in an increase of Civilized's workforce to 60 and growing.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 3 million unique monthly visitors, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the first-ever World Cannabis Congress. For more information, visit civilized.life.



About Revolution Strategy:

Revolution Strategy is a full-service marketing communications agency with deep experience delivering senior counsel and providing integrated, multi-channel campaigns for clients in a broad range of industries across North America. Founded in 1998 and based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Revolution specializes in research-based, results-driven marketing and communications strategy above all, executed through digital and social media, all facets of public relations, traditional marketing and advertising – and mash-ups of all of the above. For more information, visit revolutionstrategy.com.



About the Global Cannabis Partnership:

Founded by Revolution Strategy, the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) is a collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned, adult-use recreational cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP is creating an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis. One of its first activities will be to create a Responsible Cannabis Framework, to shape the face of social responsibility in the recreational cannabis industry. For more information, visit globalcannabispartnership.com.

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)

