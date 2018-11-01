Civis Analytics Now Accepting Applications for Fourth Annual Ask America Anything Contest

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civis Analytics , a data science firm that empowers organizations to make smarter, faster decisions grounded in statistical facts, today announced that applications are open for its fourth annual Ask America Anything contest . Ask America Anything celebrates Giving Tuesday by offering nonprofits free data-backed research to help them better connect with key audiences.

Civis will select three nonprofits to receive a free test through Creative Focus , an easy-to-use online creative testing tool that allows organizations to understand the true, incremental impact of video, image, or text ads, and how key subgroups respond to different messages -- all before any ad dollars are spent.

"Nonprofits need to be as efficient as possible with their marketing dollars, meaning everything they spend needs to be outcome-based, whether that's additional donations or increased public support," said Christine Campigotto, Director of Applied Data Science at Civis Analytics. "At the same time, the message that works for one group might backfire with another. We're offering nonprofits the opportunity to learn not only what messages drive key outcomes, but what the nuances look like across gender, education, age and more."



Through January 4, 2019, nonprofits can apply to win one of three creative/message tests here . In 300 words or less, nonprofits must submit:

What the organization does

What the organization's goals are

The messaging options to be tested

Civis will choose three winners based on the organization's mission, and how well the messaging options fit that mission. Read the official Ask America Anything contest rules here and enter to win before midnight on Friday, January 4, 2019. Winners will be notified by Friday, January 11.

For more information on how Civis works with nonprofits, visit: https://www.civisanalytics.com/industries/advocacy_nonprofit/ .

About Civis Analytics

Civis Analytics helps leading public and private sector organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage people. With a blend of proprietary data, technology and advisory services, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science experts, Civis helps organizations stop guessing and start using statistical proof to guide decisions. Learn more about Civis at www.civisanalytics.com .

SOURCE Civis Analytics

Related Links

http://www.civisanalytics.com

