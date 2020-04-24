Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

"We began 2020 with the expectation that one of the biggest challenges we were going to face during the year was an uncertain interest rate environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges that we, as well as other banks, could not have anticipated. Our organization has risen to the challenge and are working with our customers to assist through these unprecedented times. We have waived overdraft fees, accommodated requests for loan payment deferrals and are participating in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. In light of all of these challenges, we are pleased with our first quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income increased $396 thousand, or 1.8%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Interest income increased $418 thousand, or 1.7%, for the first quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased $214.6 million, which resulted in a $2.3 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 40 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $755 thousand for the first quarter of 2020 and $982 for the first quarter of 2019.

Interest expense increased $22 thousand, or 0.8%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $110.4 million, resulting in a $360 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 7 basis points, resulting in a $338 thousand decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin decreased 35 basis points to 4.10% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.45% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 15 basis points and 22 basis points to net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 1,725,685 $ 21,673 5.05%

$ 1,564,208 $ 20,963 5.44% Taxable securities 187,604 1,416 3.13%

207,600 1,748 3.43% Non-taxable securities 197,583 1,512 4.22%

157,619 1,351 4.49% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 121,296 401 1.33%

88,096 522 2.40% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,232,168 25,002 4.62%

$ 2,017,523 24,584 5.02% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 168,350





92,782



Premises and equipment, net 22,737





21,924



Accrued interest receivable 6,751





6,534



Intangible assets 85,083





86,116



Other assets 28,550





20,053



Bank owned life insurance 45,086





43,643



Less allowance for loan losses (14,927)





(13,885)



Total Assets $ 2,573,798





$ 2,274,690



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 894,892 $ 606 0.27%

$ 855,666 $ 708 0.34% Time 280,701 1,379 1.98%

270,507 1,183 1.77% FHLB 157,749 581 1.48%

97,267 597 2.49% Federal funds purchased 610 2 1.32%

- - 0.00% Subordinated debentures 29,427 313 4.28%

29,427 372 5.13% Repurchase agreements 22,123 6 0.11%

22,197 5 0.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,385,502 2,887 0.84%

$ 1,275,064 2,865 0.91% Noninterest-bearing deposits 799,540





680,929



Other liabilities 56,154





17,041



Shareholders' equity 332,602





301,656



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,573,798





$ 2,274,690



















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 22,115 3.78%



$ 21,719 4.11%















Net interest margin



4.10%





4.45%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $406 thousand and 362 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Provision for loan losses was $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0 for the first quarter of 2019. The reserve ratio increased to 0.97% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large percentage of customers requesting payment relief. We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.

For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $592 thousand, or 9.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,468

$ 1,456

$ 12

0.8% Net gain on sale of securities -

4

(4)

-100.0% Net gain (loss) on equity securities (141)

2

(143)

N/M Net gain on sale of loans 827

331

496

149.8% ATM/Interchange fees 894

906

(12)

-1.3% Wealth management fees 1,006

847

159

18.8% Bank owned life insurance 250

247

3

1.2% Tax refund processing fees 1,900

2,200

(300)

-13.6% Swap fees 338

73

265

363.0% Other 334

218

116

53.2% Total noninterest income $ 6,876

$ 6,284

$ 592

9.4%















N/M - not meaningful















The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $18.9 million as well as an increase in the premium on sold loans of 34 basis points. Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in assets under management as a result of new trust accounts and positive market conditions in late 2019 through February of this year. Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.

For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $17.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 8.6%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 10,871

$ 9,805

$ 1,066

10.9% Net occupancy and equipment 1,482

1,503

(21)

-1.4% Contracted data processing 450

419

31

7.4% Taxes and assessments 579

593

(14)

-2.4% Professional services 737

694

43

6.2% Amortization of intangible assets 231

240

(9)

-3.8% ATM/Interchange expense 447

378

69

18.3% Marketing 356

340

16

4.7% Other 2,703

2,477

226

9.1% Total noninterest expense $ 17,856

$ 16,449

$ 1,407

8.6%

Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and employee insurance. FTE employees increased by 22, or 5.1%, to 452 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2019 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance increased 9.1% for 2020.

The increases in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to increases in monthly processing fees and increases in monitoring software costs.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in software maintenance of $89 thousand and an increase in bad check losses of $79 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 60.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 58.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2020 was 13.1% compared to 16.3% in 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $266.3 million, or 11.5%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020, due to an increase in cash of $207.5 million, primarily related to the temporary impact of our tax refund processing program, as well as a $7.0 million increase in Investment securities and a $34.2 million increase in the loan portfolio.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 201,860

$ 203,110

$ (1,250)

-0.6% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 255,633

245,606

10,027

4.1% Non-owner Occupied 616,192

592,222

23,970

4.0% Residential Real Estate 458,478

463,032

(4,554)

-1.0% Real Estate Construction 163,807

155,825

7,982

5.1% Farm Real Estate 32,152

34,114

(1,962)

-5.8% Consumer and Other 15,003

15,061

(58)

-0.4% Total Loans $ 1,743,125

$ 1,708,970

$ 34,155

2.0%

Loan growth during 2020 totaled $34.2 million, led by increases of $34.0 million in Commercial Real Estate and $8.0 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth was aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. The mild Midwest winter has also contributed to our growth in the Construction category. The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we refinanced many on balance sheet mortgages into a saleable mortgage product. All regions contributed to the growth in the first quarter with some significant transactions originated outside of our core metro regions.

Paycheck Protection Program

We began accepting applications for the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") on April 3, 2020 and have processed 1,271 loans totaling $186.6 million. We estimate the SBA fees to be approximately $7.0 million. We have submitted the documentation, which has been reviewed and approved, to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility. We expect to match this funding with the volume of PPP loans outstanding.

"I am extremely proud of our people and our ability to assist customers through this program. While the parameters of PPP changed frequently, we were able to scale up and streamline our process to assist 1,271 small business customers with $186.6 million in loans, impacting approximately 26,500 jobs. This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

During the first quarter, Civista modified 66 loans totaling $39.9 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. Since March 31, Civista has received requests to modify an additional 727 loans totaling $410.6 million, also consisting of deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through March 31, 2020 are as follows:

Loans modified under COVID-19 programs







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Weighted

average

interest rate













Commercial and Agriculture

26

$ 5,449

4.65% Commercial Real Estate:











Owner Occupied

25

10,077

4.82% Non-owner Occupied

12

24,122

4.86% Residential Real Estate

2

184

4.91% Farm Real Estate

1

89

5.00%



66

$ 39,921

4.82%

"In addition to the loans we modified during the first quarter we are actively working with several of our customers to provide additional relief during these trying times," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Total deposits increased $313.2 million, or 18.7%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 811,976

$ 512,553

$ 299,423

58.4% Interest-bearing demand 332,756

301,674

31,082

10.3% Savings and money market 558,936

588,697

(29,761)

-5.1% Time deposits 288,271

275,840

12,431

4.5% Total Deposits $ 1,991,939

$ 1,678,764

$ 313,175

18.7%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $299.4 million was due to the increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program of $307.5 million, which is temporary. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in public fund accounts. The increase in time deposits is centered on our special rate 9 month certificate.

FHLB advances totaled $142.0 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $84.5 million, or 37.3%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding.

Stock Repurchase Program

Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2020, Civista repurchased 646,703 shares for $11.0 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $17.01 per share. The repurchase plan was fully executed early in April.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.0 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 as a result of the repurchase of shares. The $11.0 million decrease from stock repurchases was partially offset by a $6.0 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $3.0 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $55 thousand for the three months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $143 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.97% at March 31, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019 Beginning of period $ 14,767

$ 13,679 Charge-offs (24)

(239) Recoveries 79

382 Provision 2,126

- End of period $ 16,948

$ 13,822

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2020 were $8.6 million, a 6.1% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.33% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 197.97% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.

Non-performing Assets





(unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Non-accrual loans $ 6,072

$ 6,115 Restructured loans 2,489

3,004 Total non-performing loans 8,561

9,119 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 8,561

$ 9,119

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2020 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations











Three Months Ended



March 31,



(unaudited)



2020

2019











Interest and dividend income $ 25,002

$ 24,584

Interest expense 2,887

2,865

Net interest income 22,115

21,719

Provision for loan losses 2,126

-

Net interest income after provision 19,989

21,719

Noninterest income 6,876

6,284

Noninterest expense 17,856

16,449

Income before taxes 9,009

11,554

Income tax expense 1,176

1,885

Net income 7,833

9,669

Preferred stock dividends -

164

Net income available







to common shareholders $ 7,833

$ 9,505











Dividends per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.09











Earnings per common share,







basic $ 0.47

$ 0.61

diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.57











Average shares outstanding,







basic 16,517,745

15,607,655

diluted 16,517,745

16,901,830











Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets 1.22%

1.72%

Return on average equity 9.47%

13.00%

Dividend payout ratio 23.20%

14.53%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.10%

4.45%



Selected Balance Sheet Items









March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 256,023

$ 48,535 Investment securities 366,689

359,690 Loans held for sale 7,632

2,285 Loans 1,743,125

1,708,970 Less allowance for loan losses 16,948

14,767 Net loans 1,726,177

1,694,203 Other securities 20,280

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 22,443

22,871 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,919

85,156 Bank owned life insurance 45,249

44,999 Other assets 46,444

31,538 Total assets $ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557







Total deposits $ 1,991,939

$ 1,678,764 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 142,000

226,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,699

18,674 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,624

26,066 Total shareholders' equity 328,167

330,126 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557







Shares outstanding at period end 16,064,010

16,687,542







Book value per share $ 20.43

$ 19.78 Equity to asset ratio 12.74%

14.29%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97%

0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33%

0.39% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 197.97%

161.95%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 6,072

$ 6,115 Troubled debt restructurings 2,489

3,004 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 8,561

$ 9,119

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, End of Period Balances 2020

2019

2019

2019

2019



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 256,023

$ 48,535

$ 62,219

$ 49,839

$ 164,094 Investment securities 366,689

359,690

356,439

360,512

351,006 Loans held for sale 7,632

2,285

8,983

2,563

1,444 Loans 1,743,125

1,708,970

1,648,640

1,598,770

1,573,193 Allowance for loan losses (16,948)

(14,767)

(14,144)

(13,786)

(13,822) Net Loans 1,726,177

1,694,203

1,634,496

1,584,984

1,559,371 Other securities 20,280

20,280

20,280

20,280

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 22,443

22,871

22,201

21,720

21,772 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,919

85,156

85,461

85,706

85,955 Bank owned life insurance 45,249

44,999

44,745

44,491

44,239 Other assets 46,444

31,538

34,241

32,900

29,541 Total Assets $ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 1,991,939

$ 1,678,764

$ 1,632,621

$ 1,632,720

$ 1,765,801 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 142,000

226,500

236,100

176,300

127,100 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 22,699

18,674

15,088

15,554

21,970 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,624

26,066

26,566

24,782

21,347 Total liabilities 2,247,689

1,979,431

1,939,802

1,878,783

1,965,645



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B -

-

9,158

9,364

9,364 Common shares 276,546

276,422

267,559

267,275

266,990 Retained earnings 73,972

67,974

62,023

56,199

49,421 Treasury shares (32,239)

(21,144)

(21,144)

(17,235)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,888

6,874

11,667

8,609

3,517 Total shareholders' equity 328,167

330,126

329,263

324,212

312,057



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,232,168

$ 2,070,175

$ 2,021,780

$ 1,986,841

$ 2,017,523 Securities 385,187

372,639

379,525

373,999

365,219 Loans 1,725,685

1,676,769

1,626,010

1,583,533

1,564,208 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 1,975,133

$ 1,661,452

$ 1,622,527

$ 1,670,247

$ 1,807,102 Interest-bearing deposits 1,175,593

1,160,499

1,139,632

1,129,964

1,126,173 Other interest-bearing liabilities 209,909

252,908

246,235

186,140

148,891 Total shareholders' equity 332,602

329,634

326,103

315,438

301,656





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Income statement 2020

2019

2019

2019

2019



















Total interest and dividend income $ 25,002

$ 24,521

$ 24,023

$ 24,926

$ 24,584 Total interest expense 2,887

3,299

3,605

3,184

2,865 Net interest income 22,115

21,222

20,418

21,742

21,719 Provision for loan losses 2,126

885

150

-

- Noninterest income 6,876

5,627

5,429

5,104

6,284 Noninterest expense 17,856

17,128

16,731

16,639

16,449 Income before taxes 9,009

8,836

8,966

10,207

11,554 Income tax expense 1,176

995

1,258

1,546

1,885 Net income 7,833

7,841

7,708

8,661

9,669 Preferred stock dividends -

157

162

164

164 Net income available to

















common shareholders $ 7,833

$ 7,684

$ 7,546

$ 8,497

$ 9,505



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,835

$ 1,702

$ 1,722

$ 1,719

$ 1,404



















Per share data





































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.54

$ 0.61 Diluted earnings per common share 0.47

0.47

0.46

0.51

0.57 Dividends per common share 0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.09 Average common shares outstanding - basic 16,517,745

15,796,713

15,577,371

15,628,537

15,607,655 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,517,745

16,734,391

16,849,887

16,922,712

16,901,830



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 14,767

$ 14,144

$ 13,786

$ 13,822

$ 13,679 Charge-offs (24)

(345)

(36)

(156)

(239) Recoveries 79

83

244

120

382 Provision 2,126

885

150

-

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 16,948

$ 14,767

$ 14,144

$ 13,786

$ 13,822



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 0.97%

0.86%

0.86%

0.86%

0.88% Allowance to nonperforming assets 197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69%

150.60% Allowance to nonperforming loans 197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69%

150.60%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 8,561

$ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371

$ 9,178 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 8,561

$ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371

$ 9,178



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.66%

12.35%

12.37%

12.44%

11.64% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.33%

15.26%

15.50%

15.94%

15.64% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.25%

16.10%

16.32%

16.78%

16.48% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%

9.96%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 328,167

$ 330,126

$ 329,263

$ 324,212

$ 312,057 Less: Preferred Equity -

-

9,158

9,364

9,364 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064

84,299 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 244,804

$ 246,531

$ 236,276

$ 230,784

$ 218,394



















Total Shares Outstanding 16,064,010

16,687,542

15,473,275

15,633,059

15,624,113



















Tangible book value per share $ 15.24

$ 14.77

$ 15.27

$ 14.76

$ 13.98



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064

84,299 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,492,493

$ 2,225,962

$ 2,185,236

$ 2,118,931

$ 2,193,403



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%

9.96%

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.civistabank.com

