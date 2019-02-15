Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2018 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares to net income available to common shareholders of $3.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, which included $511 thousand or $0.04 per diluted share for the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $13.2 million or $1.02 per diluted share. This compares to $14.6 million or $1.28 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017, which included $511 thousand or $0.04 per diluted share for the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate.

"Our Civista team once again put together a great year for our customers and shareholders. Our overall asset growth was 40.2%. Much of that was due to the acquisition of United Community Bancorp ("UCB"). We were also successful in increasing loans 8.4% exclusive of the acquisition. The integration of the UCB systems and personnel is complete. While we have worked extensively on loan production and the UCB acquisition, we have not lost our focus on asset quality, which remains very good," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Factors Affecting Comparability

Most recently, Civista acquired United Community Bancorp ("UCB") in September 2018. The financial position and results of operations of UCB prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company's financial results for periods prior to the acquisition date.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 included $782 thousand and $12.7 million respectively, in acquisition and integration expenses, as well as a loss on sale of securities of $413 thousand. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $8.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $24.7 million, or $1.85 diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Income taxes for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 included $511 thousand increase as a result of the change in the federal income tax rate related to the Tax cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings were $4.1 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $15.1 million, or $1.33 diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income increased $6.2 million, or 42.5%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $11.6 million, or 21.3%, for the twelve months ended December 31, compared to the same periods of 2017. Interest income increased $7.9 million, or 49.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $15.1 million or 25.7% for the twelve-month period ended December 31. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $973 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income further increased for both periods, due to an increase in average earning assets, as well as an increase in yields, compared to 2017. The only category of interest earning assets that experienced a decrease in yield was non-taxable securities. The decrease in yield for non-taxable securities is due to the decrease in the federal income tax rate and subsequently, the tax equivalent yield. Interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 132.1 %, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $3.5 million, or 85.0%, for the twelve months ended December 31 compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase in interest expense is due to both an increase in average balances and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 4.24% for the same period a year ago and increased 20 basis points to 4.21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 4.01% for the same period a year ago. Civista's net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 22 basis points and 6 basis points for the fourth quarter and year to date, respectively.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "While funding costs have been increasing throughout the industry, we have positioned our balance sheet to take advantage of rising rates. Through 2018 we have seen the benefits through the continued expansion of our margin."

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans $ 1,532,012 $ 20,580 5.33%

$ 1,152,595 $ 13,987 4.82% Taxable securities 205,200 1,702 3.27%

145,594 981 1.91% Non-taxable securities 147,212 1,304 4.44%

98,029 846 5.43% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 23,542 121 2.04%

12,261 25 0.81% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,907,966 23,707 5.00%

$ 1,408,479 15,839 4.61% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 27,187





22,984



Premises and equipment, net 22,635





17,864



Accrued interest receivable 7,189





5,440



Intangible assets 85,895





28,416



Other assets 22,903





7,450



Bank owned life insurance 42,818





25,031



Less allowance for loan losses (13,459)





(12,985)



Total Assets $ 2,103,134





$ 1,502,679



















Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 854,303 $ 623 0.29%

$ 592,643 $ 182 0.08% Time 266,573 1,075 1.60%

256,780 660 1.02% FHLB advances 153,920 911 2.35%

44,921 161 1.42% Federal funds purchased 462 3 2.58%

11 - 0.00% Subordinated debentures 29,427 345 4.65%

29,427 269 3.63% Repurchase Agreements 20,193 5 0.10%

17,156 4 0.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,324,878 2,962 0.89%

$ 940,938 1,276 0.54% Noninterest-bearing deposits 470,645





369,079



Other liabilities 17,515





10,167



Shareholders' Equity 290,096





182,495



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,103,134





$ 1,502,679



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 20,745 4.11%



$ 14,563 4.07%















Net interest margin



4.38%





4.24%















* - Interest yields are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2018 and a 35% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2017

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans $ 1,274,779 $ 64,196 5.04%

$ 1,109,069 $ 51,198 4.62% Taxable securities 159,451 4,770 2.97%

144,685 3,745 2.62% Non-taxable securities 114,547 3,976 4.43%

89,564 3,153 5.50% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 45,766 735 1.61%

61,859 498 0.81% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,594,543 73,677 4.69%

$ 1,405,177 58,594 4.30% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 43,247





45,801



Premises and equipment, net 19,045





18,027



Accrued interest receivable 5,514





4,697



Intangible assets 45,524





28,605



Other assets 17,678





12,374



Bank owned life insurance 30,483





24,819



Less allowance for loan losses (13,211)





(13,113)



Total Assets $ 1,742,823





$ 1,526,387



















Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 685,497 $ 1,442 0.21%

$ 585,218 $ 595 0.10% Time 189,600 2,316 1.22%

200,797 1,747 0.87% FHLB 119,753 2,471 2.06%

54,100 695 1.28% Federal funds purchased 116 3 2.59%

119 2 1.68% Subordinated debentures 29,427 1,320 4.49%

29,427 1,035 3.52% Repurchase Agreements 18,456 18 0.10%

18,234 18 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,042,849 7,570 0.73%

$ 887,895 4,092 0.46% Noninterest-bearing deposits 466,763





450,648



Other liabilities 15,840





15,081



Shareholders' Equity 217,371





172,763



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,742,823





$ 1,526,387



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 66,107 3.96%



$ 54,502 3.84%















Net interest margin



4.21%





4.01%















* - Interest yields are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2018 and a 35% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2017

Provision for loan losses was $390 thousand and $780 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. No provision was recorded during 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income totaled $4.8 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 33.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest income for the twelve months of 2018 totaled $18.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 11.0%, compared to the prior year's twelve months.

Noninterest income













(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Service charges $ 1,496

$ 1,168

$ 5,208

$ 4,777 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities (27)

21

(413)

12 Net gain (loss) on equity securities (76)

-

26

- Net gain on sale of loans 386

538

1,621

1,745 ATM/Interchange fees 1,030

661

2,794

2,304 Wealth management fees 1,108

835

3,669

3,068 Bank owned life insurance 286

144

718

573 Tax refund processing fees -

-

2,750

2,750 Other 635

263

1,758

1,105 Total noninterest income $ 4,838

$ 3,630

$ 18,131

$ 16,334

















Service Charges increased $328 thousand, or 28.1% and $431 thousand, or 9.0% for the fourth quarter and twelve-month periods. Service charges related to the acquisition of UCB were $280 thousand and $287 thousand for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Additionally, for the twelve month period, service charges on business accounts increased by $83 thousand. For 2018, we recorded a loss on securities sold of $413 thousand, which includes $392 thousand of losses in the third quarter that resulted from selling three securities to improve the structure and to gain future yield. ATM/Interchange fees increased $369 thousand, or 55.8%, and $490 thousand, or 21.3%, for the fourth quarter and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increased interchange income related to the UCB acquisition. Wealth management fees increased $273 thousand, or 32.7%, and $601 thousand, or 19.6%, for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. While assets under management decreased $7.9 million to $472.4 million at December 31, 2018, average assets under management increased $21.8 million in 2018. Bank owned life insurance income increased $142 thousand, or 98.6%, for the three-month period and $145 thousand, or 25.3%, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Both of these increases were primarily due to the addition of policies from the acquisition of UCB. Other noninterest income increased for the three and twelve-month periods due primarily to an increases in swap related income of $279 thousand and $443 thousand, respectively.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense totaled $16.4 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 32.3%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest expense for the twelve months of 2018 totaled $66.7 million, an increase of $18.1 million, or 37.2%, when compared to the twelve months of 2017.

Noninterest expense













(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Compensation expense $ 9,668

$ 7,569

$ 37,299

$ 29,253 Net occupancy and equipment 1,573

1,154

5,017

4,253 Contracted data processing 904

664

7,140

1,838 Taxes and assessments 487

345

1,906

1,526 Professional services 816

582

4,229

2,300 Amortization of intangible assets 281

104

366

586 Marketing 194

49

1,182

817 Other 2,468

1,920

9,540

8,031 Total noninterest expense $ 16,391

$ 12,387

$ 66,679

$ 48,604

Compensation expense increased $2.1 million and $8.0 million for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2018, respectively. The three and twelve-month periods included $172 thousand and $5.2 million of acquisition related expenses, respectively. The remaining increase is due to payroll and payroll related expenses resulting from an increase in full time equivalent (FTE) employees and annual pay increases. FTE employees increased 82, to 431 FTE, compared to the same period of 2017, as a result of the UCB acquisition. Additionally, employee insurance increased $504 thousand for the three months and $788 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to last year. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $419 thousand, or 36.3%, and $764 thousand, or 18.0%, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018. Net occupancy expense increased as a result of increases in miscellaneous building repairs, janitorial services, grounds maintenance and real estate taxes, primarily as a result of the acquisition of UCB. Contracted data processing expenses increased $240 thousand and $5.3 million for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, due to $260 thousand for three months and $5.5 million for twelve months, incurred for data processing conversion expenses of UCB. Professional services costs increased $234 thousand, or 40.2%, and $1.9 million, or 83.9%, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The increases include $139 thousand and $1.6 million of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition, respectively.

The efficiency ratio was 78.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 67.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to $12.7 million of expenses related to the merger with UCB, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. Excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 62.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. See the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this document.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was 14.0% and 15.7%, respectively compared to 31.5% and 28.6% in 2017.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "While our noninterest expense is up 32% in the fourth quarter, we increased our size 40% in 2018 and also incurred some additional integration costs. We are optimistic as we look forward to 2019."

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $613.1 million, or 40.2%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition of United Community Bancorp.

End of period loan balances













(dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 177,101

$ 152,473

$ 24,628

16.2% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 210,121

164,099

46,022

28.0% Non-owner Occupied 523,598

425,623

97,975

23.0% Residential Real Estate 457,850

268,735

189,115

70.4% Real Estate Construction 135,195

97,531

37,664

38.6% Farm Real Estate 38,513

39,461

(948)

-2.4% Consumer and Other 19,563

16,739

2,824

16.9% Total Loans $ 1,561,941

$ 1,164,661

$ 397,280

34.1%

The acquisition of UCB contributed $298.9 million, or 75.2%, of the increase in the loan portfolio. Loan growth during 2018, not related to the UCB acquisition, totaled $98.4 million with increases of $54.6 million in the Commercial Real Estate, $12.4 million in the Residential Real Estate and $26.3 million in the Real Estate Construction loan portfolios.

Total deposits increased $375.0 million, or 31.1%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The acquisition of UCB added $475.9 million in deposits which was offset by a decrease of $96.5 million in brokered deposits.

End of period deposit balances













(dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 468,083

$ 361,964

$ 106,119

29.3% Interest-bearing demand 261,996

183,680

78,316

42.6% Savings and money market 562,882

404,690

158,192

39.1% Time deposits 262,686

133,853

128,833

96.2% Brokered deposits 24,246

120,736

(96,490)

-79.9% Total Deposits $ 1,579,893

$ 1,204,923

$ 374,970

31.1%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is due to an increase in deposits from the acquisition of $112.8 million, which was partially offset by cash paid by the Company related to the UCB acquisition. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to an $86.1 million increase related to the UCB acquisition. Savings and money market deposits increased primarily due to a $148.5 million increase related to the UCB acquisition. All but $211 thousand of the increase in time deposits was related to the UCB acquisition. The decrease in brokered deposits was due to a shift in wholesale funding sources.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2018 increased $121.7 million to $193.6 million, or 169.3%, from December 31, 2017, due to a shift in wholesale funding sources.

Total shareholders' equity increased $114.4 million, or 62.0%, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The acquisition of UCB resulted in the issuance of 4.3 million shares of stock totaling $104.7 million. In addition, retained earnings increased $9.7 million. During 2018, $8.0 million of preferred stock was converted to 1.1 million shares of common stock. Since issuance in December 2013, approximately $13.8 million, or 59.5%, has been converted from preferred stock to common stock.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $235 thousand for the twelve months of 2018 compared to $171 thousand for the same period of 2017.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Beginning of period $ 13,134

$ 13,305 Charge-offs (903)

(942) Recoveries 668

771 Provision 780

- End of period $ 13,679

$ 13,134

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.88% for 2018 and 1.13% for 2017. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.43% from 0.63% in 2017. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 149.67% from 137.73% in 2017. The changes in these ratios are due to improved asset quality as well as changes related to the UCB acquisition.

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 were $9.1 million, a 4.3% decrease from December 31, 2017.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Non-accrual loans $ 6,116

$ 6,648 Restructured loans 3,024

2,888 Total non-performing loans 9,140

9,536 Other Real Estate Owned -

16 Total non-performing assets $ 9,140

$ 9,552









Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," and "Adjusted Efficiency Ratio." The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 38 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

2018

2017

2018

2017















Interest and dividend income $ 23,707

$ 15,839

$ 73,677

$ 58,594 Interest expense 2,962

1,276

7,570

4,092 Net interest income 20,745

14,563

66,107

54,502 Provision for loan losses 390

-

780

- Net interest income after provision 20,355

14,563

65,327

54,502 Noninterest income 4,838

3,630

18,131

16,334 Noninterest expense 16,391

12,387

66,679

48,604 Income before taxes 8,802

5,806

16,779

22,232 Income tax expense 1,233

1,826

2,640

6,360 Net income 7,569

3,980

14,139

15,872 Preferred stock dividends 165

308

959

1,244 Net income available













to common shareholders $ 7,404

$ 3,672

$ 13,180

$ 14,628















Dividends per common share $ 0.09

$ 0.06

$ 0.32

$ 0.24















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.48

$ 0.36

$ 1.10

$ 1.48 diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.32

$ 1.02

$ 1.28















Average shares outstanding,













basic 15,521,404

10,179,079

11,971,786

9,906,856 diluted 16,898,186

12,597,396

13,855,707

12,352,616















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.43%

1.05%

0.81%

1.04% Return on average equity 10.35%

8.65%

6.50%

9.19% Dividend payout ratio 18.46%

15.35%

27.10%

14.98% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.38%

4.24%

4.21%

4.01%

















Selected Balance Sheet Items









December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 42,779

$ 40,519 Investment securities 347,364

231,062 Loans held for sale 1,391

2,197 Loans 1,561,941

1,164,661 Less allowance for loan losses 13,679

13,134 Net loans 1,548,262

1,151,527 Other securities 21,021

14,247 Premises and equipment, net 22,021

17,611 Goodwill and other intangibles 86,203

28,374 Bank owned life insurance 43,037

25,125 Other assets 26,876

15,195 Total assets $ 2,138,954

$ 1,525,857







Total deposits $ 1,579,893

$ 1,204,923 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 193,600

71,900 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,199

21,755 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,937

13,391 Total shareholders' equity 298,898

184,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,138,954

$ 1,525,857







Shares outstanding at period end 15,603,499

10,198,475







Book value per share $ 18.56

$ 16.39 Equity to asset ratio 13.97%

12.09%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88%

1.13% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43%

0.63% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 149.66%

137.73%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 6,116

$ 6,648 Troubled debt restructurings 3,024

2,888 Other real estate owned -

16 Total $ 9,140

$ 9,552

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2018

2018

2018

2018

2017



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 42,779

$ 64,754

$ 41,156

$ 118,970

$ 40,519 Investment securities 347,364

318,112

231,013

234,915

231,062 Loans held for sale 1,391

4,025

4,058

2,379

2,197 Loans 1,561,941

1,515,644

1,180,032

1,153,758

1,164,661 Allowance for loan losses (13,679)

(13,331)

(12,867)

(12,814)

(13,134) Net Loans 1,548,262

1,502,313

1,167,165

1,140,944

1,151,527 Other securities 21,021

17,774

15,154

14,247

14,247 Premises and equipment, net 22,021

22,518

17,308

17,424

17,611 Goodwill and other intangibles 86,203

85,964

28,342

28,354

28,374 Bank owned life insurance 43,037

42,750

25,411

25,267

25,125 Other assets 26,876

27,325

18,700

17,805

15,195 Total Assets $ 2,138,954

$ 2,085,535

$ 1,548,307

$ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 1,579,893

$ 1,577,755

$ 1,146,172

$ 1,290,671

$ 1,204,923 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 193,600

145,100

156,200

60,000

71,900 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 22,199

18,515

14,230

17,452

21,755 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,937

25,350

12,430

14,712

13,391 Total liabilities 1,840,056

1,796,147

1,358,459

1,412,262

1,341,396



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B 9,364

10,878

13,250

17,034

17,358 Common stock 266,901

265,324

158,191

154,170

153,810 Accumulated earnings 41,320

35,302

39,898

37,902

31,652 Treasury stock (17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,452)

(4,881)

(4,256)

(3,828)

(1,124) Total shareholders' equity 298,898

289,388

189,848

188,043

184,461



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,138,954

$ 2,085,535

$ 1,548,307

$ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 1,907,966

$ 1,534,039

$ 1,427,953

$ 1,502,943

$ 1,408,479 Securities 352,412

252,832

247,301

242,477

243,623 Loans 1,532,012

1,256,680

1,158,956

1,147,441

1,152,595 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 1,591,521

$ 1,202,419

$ 1,190,415

$ 1,380,413

$ 1,218,502 Interest-bearing deposits 1,120,876

816,773

756,289

803,604

849,423 Interest-bearing liabilities 204,002

228,164

149,433

87,467

91,515 Total shareholders' equity 290,096

205,601

188,330

184,432

182,495



















