Civitas Senior Living Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, an innovative senior living management company based in Fort Worth, announced its designation as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm. Its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience across more than 1,000 employee surveys distributed to company staff throughout multiple locations.

"Our certification as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year is a testament to all of our employees' hard work and their passion for our culture, our residents, and each other, particularly given the events of the last year," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "From keeping each other safe to embracing the bright future ahead of us, this recognition highlights the important work that we all do every day caring for each other and, most importantly, our residents. It really affirms the direction we are going in as we continue to be an extraordinary workplace for our 2000+ associates."

Over 70 percent of Civitas Senior Living employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Highlights from the survey include:

86 percent believe their work has special meaning and is not "just a job."

81 percent feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.

80 percent believe they are given the responsibility and empowerment they deserve

Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Within the survey, employees have an opportunity to give personal feedback regarding what they feel the company can do to improve even further. Participation in the project was led by Anthony Ormsbee-Hale, Vice President of People Operations at Civitas.

"We know that our team members have been through a challenging year, and their feedback will enable us to continue to develop an award-winning culture. I could not be more grateful to our team for keeping each other and our residents safe and doing so with great camaraderie and skill," Ormsbee-Hale said.

Civitas President Cooper Vittitow agreed. "We are proud of the work we have done and that we will continue to do in recruiting, engaging, and retaining dedicated team members. We look forward to furthering our employee experience efforts using the data from the Great Place to Work survey."

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Learn more about the program at Greatplacetowork.com.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com.

