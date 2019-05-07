Civitas Senior Living Earns TALA Advocacy Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based Civitas Senior Living was awarded the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) Legislative Organization of the Year Wednesday, April 3. TALA presented Civitas with the advocacy award at the 2019 TALA Annual Conference "in recognition of being a strong voice in Texas."

"Senior advocacy is at the core of who we are at Civitas. In fact, it's why we exist," said Wayne Powell, CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "I founded this company on the principle that all seniors deserve the best possible care, and I couldn't be prouder of our company for the public policy work we do in support of that principle. We are truly humbled and honored to receive the advocacy award from TALA."

"We are blessed with a passionate, caring staff who feel strongly about senior advocacy," said Cooper Vittitow, President of Civitas Senior Living. Currently, a large percentage of the company's public policy work is focused on emergency preparedness in senior living and educating the state legislature on the needs of assisted living residents, he said.

One of the ways Civitas employees participate in advocacy along with other TALA members is through TALA Advocacy Day at the state capitol. This year's advocacy day took place on March 5 and focused on legislation issues such as heightened background checks and the clarification of actual services permitted in assisted living facilities. Civitas Senior Living employees showed up in force, with 14 employees participating in the day's activities.

"Every year TALA selects an organization that has demonstrated a commitment to the assisted living industry by advocating on multiple fronts," said Diana Martinez, TALA Vice President of Public Policy. "This year our choice was easy: Civitas had an incredible showing at the TALA Advocacy Day at the Texas Capitol. They also participated in numerous workgroups and committees for TALA."

Powell serves on the TALA board. Vittitow, Civitas COO Misty Miller, RN, MSN, and Senior Vice President of Wellness Bobby Lane all serve on the TALA Public Policy Committee. "Civitas Senior Living has always been eager to lend TALA a helping hand," Martinez said. "I congratulate them on becoming our advocacy organization of the year. It is well-deserved."

About TALA

The Texas Assisted Living Association provides a forum to help consumers, physicians, financiers, elected officials, legislators, regulators, media, family members, and others understand the options assisted living offers seniors. Life in assisted living should mean freedom of choice, independence, security, and an active, meaningful existence. TALA members subscribe to a philosophy which offers cost-effective, safe, personalized, and quality care that fosters resident independence and individuality; allows residents' choice of care and lifestyle; protects residents' rights to privacy; nurtures the spirit of residents with dignity and respect; and involves family, friends, and the community in the process. For more information on TALA, visit https://tala.org/ .

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

