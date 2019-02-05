Civitas Senior Living Expands into Greater San Antonio, Breaks Ground on New Community in Cibolo with Trepex Construction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living and Trepex Construction have broken ground on a new, premier senior living community northeast of San Antonio. The Brooks of Cibolo will feature independent living, assisted living, and memory care and is the first senior living project in the Greater San Antonio area for both companies.

"We are really excited to bring passionate senior living to the fast-growing Northeast San Antonio area," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas. "We have communities all across Texas, including parts of Austin, so Cibolo serves as both a logical next step for our portfolio and a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the ongoing massive growth and success of this area." The close proximity to Randall Air Force Base was also an important factor. "We take honoring and giving back to our veterans very seriously here at Civitas, and we look forward to serving them at The Brooks of Cibolo," Powell said.

The Brooks of Cibolo will have 192,981 SF of independent living space and 54,840 SF of assisted living and memory care space. It will be conveniently located just outside the Bentwood Ranch neighborhood behind Walmart. The new community will feature 156 independent living, 54 assisted living, and 24 memory care residences with a variety of premium amenities, such as:

Dog Park

Movie Theater

Wine Bar

Garages and Covered Parking Spaces

Fitness Room

Salon

Restaurant-Style Dining

In addition to premier senior accommodations and compassionate senior care, The Brooks of Cibolo will also bring around 85 to 100 full-time jobs to the area. The project has the city's full support and everyone in the area is already excited about what the new development will bring.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome The Brooks of Cibolo into our growing community," said Mayor Stosh Boyle. "The entire population of Cibolo and the surrounding communities are already anxiously and eagerly awaiting the opening of this facility. As our city grows, so does our senior population - and this is the first step to both promote and guide their quality of life to the forefront of our great community."

The Brooks of Cibolo is the product of a joint effort between Civitas Senior Living and Trepex Construction. Civitas is the owner/operator of the community and will also be its manager. Trepex Construction is the co-developer and general contractor for the project, as well as the architect for the assisted living and memory care part of the facility.

"Trepex has been working with the City of Cibolo since 2017 to bring this project to reality. The Brooks of Cibolo will be the largest Trepex development to date and we are excited to be well on our way to delivering this much-needed project to the community," said David Ferrette, Director of Development at Trepex.

Also contributing to the project are preferred vendors Cross Architects and Senior By Design - responsible for the independent living architecture and the interior and exterior design, respectively. The Brooks of Cibolo is expected to open in February of 2020.

About Trepex Construction

Trepex Construction was founded in 2014 as a general contractor with a senior housing focus. The owners and executives of Trepex Construction bring a diverse background of senior housing development, construction, operations, and property ownership to every project. Whether a client is looking for a professional general contractor, a design-build facilitator, a co-developer, or even all three, Trepex Construction offers a high level of value and professionalism throughout the whole process. For more information about Trepex Construction, please visit http://www.trepexconstruction.com/ or call (512) 369-2252.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

Media Contact:

Cami Bachman

Civitas Senior Living

cb@csrliving.com

(817) 386-8888

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

