CJ 4DPLEX And The Walt Disney Studios To Release "Mulan" In 4DX And ScreenX

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, together with The Walt Disney Studios, announced today that Disney's epic live-action film, "Mulan," will be releasing worldwide in the cutting-edge cinema technology formats, 4DX and ScreenX, starting March 25 in certain markets, totaling 734 4DX screens and 314 ScreenX screens worldwide. "Mulan" opens in North American theaters on March 27 on 40 4DX screens with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas and 48 ScreenX screens nationwide with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

"Mulan" in 4DX will feature over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and drawing audiences closer to the story on-screen. Epic battle sequences featuring stampeding horses, whizzing arrows and swords clanging in combat, along with the breeze and scents of the countryside in ancient China, will be brought to life inside the 4DX auditoriums. Notable effects include: motion, vibration, airshots, leg ticklers, scent, water and fog.

"Mulan" in ScreenX will expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery for a heightened immersive viewing experience. The breathtaking fantasy elements of "Mulan," along with the incredible landscapes, from the mountain terrains to the lush countryside and to the sprawling battle sequences between the Imperial Army and the Rourans will receive the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX treatment.

"The scale of Disney's 'Mulan' is incredible—from the breathtaking landscape to its sprawling battle sequences and the inspiring story at its center, it is a film that needs to be told in an equally grand way, and we are thrilled to announce the global release of the film in our cutting-edge 4DX and ScreenX formats," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "4DX with its multi-sensory effects will ignite the action sequences of 'Mulan,' while ScreenX will expand its stunning visual sequences onto the walls of the auditorium for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience inside the theaters."

Past collaborations between CJ 4DPLEX and Walt Disney Studios include successful worldwide releases of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel," along with 20th Century Fox's "Ford v Ferrari" in both the 4DX and ScreenX formats.

ABOUT "MULAN"

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's "Mulan," in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers. "Mulan" opens in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020.

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, more than 85,000 4DX seats operate in 734 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding specially selected sequences of feature films to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX is installed in 314 screens around the world in 34 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ E&M (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com | www.screenx.co.kr

Contact: Ryan Smith, rsmith@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

https://www.cj4dx.com

