CJ 4DPLEX Successfully Launches the Future of Cinema at CES 2020

'4DX Screen' blends two of the most advanced theatre technologies in the market today - 4DX and ScreenX, with its cutting-edge convergence technology - resulting in a breakthrough cinematic platform that defines the future of cinema. Protected with over 220 unique patents, the theatre encompasses the following innovations:

Four-sided screen technology that additionally projects images to the ceiling

Amphitheatre: Trapezoid shape theatre that enhances the panoramic experience through added viewing angles to the right and left

Newest 4DX motion chairs featuring a wider and smoother riding experience than before

During the event, the company was praised by visitors from all over the globe. On just the first day alone, there were over 1200 people who experienced the new cinematic concept, the 4DX Screen, at the CJ 4DPLEX booth. Not only was every screening full, rave reviews from the audiences proved to be a promising start for the new premium format. '4DX AR' platform was also a big success with high interest from mid to large business owners attending the event.

JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said, "As leading innovators of cinema technology, we believed it was befitting to showcase the most advanced type of cinema at the world's largest consumer electronics show called CES. We will continue to strive to provide the most engaging form of entertainment in the field of cinema. As moviegoers, we intend to stand in the forefront of cinema technology and attract young consumers back to the cinemas."

Aside CJ 4DPLEX's proprietary technology, the booth was developed in collaboration with key partners in the cinema and entertainment industry. DTS, a global leader in premium audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, complemented CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX immersive visual presentation with its immersive DTS:X audio technology.

The Company also showcased an indoor AR platform that applies advanced computer vision technology to recreate elements of mobile games that completely blends with the real world. The technology is expected to launch in 2020 opening new business opportunities for the gaming and entertainment industry.

The new cinema concept will be available to experience during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, South Hall 1, Booth # 20918 until January 10.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative premium formats for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX Screen for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other various special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 22 effects, maximizing the excitement of the movie beyond the limits of audio and video. Since its inception, more than 700 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. More than 82,500 4DX seats operate in 731 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting that expands the cinema space by projecting images onto left and right sides of the cinema wall, creating an immersive and panoramic viewing experience. ScreenX is the fastest glowing premium format in the market with over 305 auditoriums in 32 countries to date.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in the Live Events category by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver Edison Awards™ in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com and www.screenx.co.kr

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

http://www.screenx.co.kr

