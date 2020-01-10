CJ 4DPLEX Successfully Wraps CES 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, stunned convention attendees at CES 2020 - The Global Stage for Innovation - presenting its latest '4DX Screen' auditorium, an innovative theatre system converging two ground-breaking cinema formats, 4DX and ScreenX, along with introducing a mobile AR game created with the latest in cutting-edge computer vision technology.

Over 5,000 attendees attended the CJ 4DPLEX booth over the course of the convention, experiencing the latest offerings in cinema and AR technology from CJ 4DPLEX. The booth debuted the latest 4DX Screen model, which offers four-screens (the main screen, left and right side screens and the newest addition - the ceiling screen) inside an Amphitheatre setting that showcases the most optimized viewing possibility through its trapezoid shaped seating arrangement. In the theater was the latest 4DX motion chairs, which feature 10x more versatility in motion range. Attendees of the CJ 4DPLEX booth included top media and tech influencers, who covered the experience with in-depth pieces on '4DX Screen' technology.

On the 4DX technology, James Strieb, leading industry influencer from Linus Tech Tips said, "This is the stuff you dream about as a kid," as he delved deep into 4DX and ScreenX and how it converged into 4DX Screen in a video piece filmed at the CJ 4DPLEX booth at CES 2020.

"It's our first time at CES so we feel very excited and privileged to be here to showcase what we have been preparing for the future of cinema," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The goal has been to create new experiences with our 4DX, ScreenX and 4DX Screen technologies and we are excited to share these experiences with cinema fans around the globe."

The CJ 4DPLEX booth featured collaborations with key partners in the cinema and entertainment industry. DTS, a global leader in premium audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, provided its immersive DTS:X audio technology to enhance the sound system for the 4DX Screen presentation. CJ 4DPLEX also partnered with Resonai to showcase an indoor AR platform, applying advanced computer vision technology to recreate elements of mobile games that melds with the real world. The technology is expected to launch in 2020 opening new business opportunities for the gaming and entertainment industry. And as snacks and movies go hand in hand, "Bibigo", a global k-food brand by CJ Cheiljedang, Korea's #1 food and lifestyle company, provided complimentary Bibigo Seaweed Chips to all visitors.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative premium formats for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX Screen for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other various special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 22 effects, maximizing the excitement of the movie beyond the limits of audio and video. Since its inception, more than 700 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. More than 82,500 4DX seats operate in 731 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting that expands the cinema space by projecting images onto left and right sides of the cinema wall, creating an immersive and panoramic viewing experience. ScreenX is the fastest glowing premium format in the market with over 306 auditoriums in 32 countries to date.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in the Live Events category by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver Edison Awards™ in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com and www.screenx.co.kr

About Bibigo

Founded in 2010, "Bibigo" is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over sixty years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. "Bibigo" takes 5000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." Inspired by authentic recipes, "Bibigo" makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings in both grocery stores and restaurants in South Korea, America, and around the world. "Bibigo" brand represents global K-Style Food and CJ's new lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com .

