C&J Energy Services Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C&J Energy Services, Inc. ("C&J" or the "Company") (NYSE: CJ) today announced financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Full Year 2018 Results and Highlights

Grew consolidated revenue 35.6% year-over-year to $2.2 billion

Generated a net loss of $130.0 million with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $283.7 million

with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of Net increase in cash of $21.9 million with free cash flow (1) generation of $66.3 million

with free cash flow generation of Initiated $150.0 million share buyback program and repurchased $40.4 million of C&J common stock

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

Twelve Months Ended

Change

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Year-on-year Revenue $ 2,222,089



$ 1,638,739



35.6 % Net income (loss) (130,005)



22,457



(678.9) % Adjusted net income (1) 54,002



14,466



273.3 % Operating loss (130,973)



(15,779)



730.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 283,681



130,862



116.8 % EPS $ (1.94)



$ 0.37



(624.3) % Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.81



$ 0.24



237.5 %

"2018 was another strong year for C&J Energy Services. We grew annual revenue to a company record $2.2 billion, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $283.7 million, approaching the highest in C&J's history. As we entered the year, many of our customers were in the process of accelerating both completion and well servicing activities, and we executed at the highest levels by delivering superior service quality and safety. Through solid execution we grew both revenue and profitability in all three of our reportable segments, which drove an increase in both consolidated annual revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of 36% and 117%, respectively. Additionally, we generated $66.3 million of free cash flow, part of which we used to repurchase approximately 2.4 million shares of C&J common stock for $40.4 million in 2018. We also accomplished many of our strategic objectives by deploying both new and refurbished equipment in all of our core product lines, integrating O-Tex into our operations, disposing of non-core businesses, and deploying new technologies from our R&T division, while maintaining our strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Importantly, we did this while also achieving the best safety record by incident rates in our Company's history. I am proud of our employees' efforts, our safe and high quality operational performance and the annual growth and profitability we were able to achieve despite the challenging market conditions that we had to navigate in the second half of the year," commented C&J's President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Gawick.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Highlights

Net increase in cash of $59.8 million with free cash flow (1) generation of $78.2 million in the fourth quarter

with free cash flow generation of in the fourth quarter Repurchased an additional 1.4 million shares of C&J common stock for $20.0 million

Maintained capital discipline with capital spending reduced 25% sequentially

Continued lowering costs including a 27% year-over-year reduction in SG&A expense

Temporarily idled two horizontal frac fleets in line with our disciplined returns focused strategy

Reduced our spot fracturing fleet count to 2Q'18 levels reflecting our customer partnership strategy

Grew Well Support Services segment revenue 5% sequentially and exited the quarter with our highest deployed workover rig count of 2018

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Change

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

Sequential

Year-on-year Revenue $ 490,644



$ 567,924



$ 491,750



(13.6) %

(0.2) % Net income (loss) (189,527)



10,433



56,995



(1,916.6) %

(432.5) % Adjusted net income (loss)(1) (18,167)



10,562



19,702



(272.0) %

(192.2) % Operating income (loss) (191,583)



9,376



27,462



(2,143.3) %

(797.6) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 49,419



72,802



57,271



(32.1) %

(13.7) % EPS $ (2.87)



$ 0.16



$ 0.88



(1,893.8) %

(426.1) % Adjusted EPS(1) $ (0.27)



$ 0.16



$ 0.31



(268.8) %

(187.1) %

"Challenging headwinds continued from the third quarter across the fourth quarter, resulting from high levels of customer budget exhaustion, Permian takeaway constraints and more profound year-end seasonality, which caused both consolidated revenue and profitability to decline sequentially. In our fracturing business, we temporarily idled two horizontal fleets early in the fourth quarter to minimize the impact from soft market conditions and to lower overall costs, while looking to re-deploy those fleets with efficient operators. We successfully placed both fleets with dedicated customers that commenced favorable 2019 completion programs late in the fourth quarter. Our wireline and pumping businesses were negatively affected by the prevailing market conditions and the general slowing of completion activity going into year-end. Demand for large diameter coiled tubing remained strong and the number of drilling rigs we serviced in our cementing business remained steady; however, our Well Construction and Intervention Services segment results declined sequentially mostly due to year-end seasonality. Our Well Support Services segment performed well in the quarter with revenue and profitability increasing sequentially despite higher than expected levels of year-end seasonality.

"We have continued to focus on cutting costs, reducing capital expenditures and proactively managing working capital, which generated $78.2 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter. We used just over $20.0 million of this to return value to shareholders through the repurchase of C&J common stock. Looking to 2019, based on current customer feedback and improving commodity prices, we currently believe that our businesses should gradually improve from the fourth quarter lows. Irrespective of market conditions, we are committed to creating long-term shareholder value by generating targeted returns, maintaining a disciplined capital deployment strategy and generating free cash flow," Mr. Gawick concluded.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue totaled $490.6 million and was essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, but decreased 13.6% compared to the third quarter of 2018. We reported a fourth quarter 2018 net loss of $189.5 million, or $(2.87) per diluted share, which included a $146.0 million impairment of goodwill and a $21.4 million loss on the retirement of certain assets to be discussed in the Other Financial Information section below. This compared to net income of $57.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $10.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

We reported an Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $18.2 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $19.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, and Adjusted Net Income of $10.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $49.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $57.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Please refer to footnote (1) for further information on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Other Financial Information

Our selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $49.8 million, compared to $68.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and flat sequentially. Our SG&A expense declined year-over-year mostly due to reductions in compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and general corporate overhead.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $63.4 million, compared to $39.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. The sequential increase was driven by capital expenditures associated with new and refurbished equipment placed into service during the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

With the softness in the equity markets in December and the consequential negative impact on our market capitalization, the results of our annual goodwill impairment assessment prompted us to record a non-cash impairment charge of $146.0 million associated with our Well Construction and Intervention Services reporting unit. Additionally, in line with our returns focused strategy and disciplined approach to capital deployment, we retired certain fracturing, coiled tubing and well servicing assets that were deemed to be obsolete with unfavorable economics for refurbishment based on prevailing customer preferences and current market conditions. The impact on our fourth quarter 2018 results from the retirement of those assets was a $21.4 million loss on disposition.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2018, we had a cash balance of $135.7 million and no borrowings drawn on our credit facility. We exited the fourth quarter with borrowing capacity of $234.7 million, resulting in $370.4 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased 1.4 million shares of C&J common stock at an average price of $13.85 per share for approximately $20.0 million. With these stock repurchases, we executed $40.4 million of the Company's $150.0 million stock repurchase program previously announced on August 2, 2018.

Capital expenditures totaled $66.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $58.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $88.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. The sequential decrease in capital expenditures was the result of lower growth capital spending.

Business Segment Results

Completion Services

In our Completion Services segment, we generated fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $293.3 million, a decrease of 14.6% compared to revenue of $343.2 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2017, and a decrease of 21.4% compared to third quarter 2018 revenue of $373.3 million. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported net loss of $17.0 million, which included a $16.3 million loss on the disposition of certain assets and a $6.1 million inventory reserve largely associated with a previously divested business. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $44.0 million. This is compared to net income of $50.8 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $72.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $30.9 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $66.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue and profitability decreased year-over-year and sequentially in our Completion Services segment due to customer budget exhaustion and lower utilization levels. Due to soft market conditions, we temporarily idled two horizontal fleets early in the fourth quarter. We focused on reallocating fleets on a dedicated basis to large, efficient customers and these two fleets were successfully re-deployed to dedicated customers in early December, and we exited the fourth quarter at our third quarter exit rate of 695,000 HHP deployed. In our wireline and pumping businesses, lower customer activity levels from budget exhaustion, year-end seasonality and weather-driven delays resulted in both revenue and profitability decreasing year-over-year and sequentially.

Well Construction and Intervention Services

In our Well Construction and Intervention Services ("WC&I") segment, we generated fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $93.5 million, an increase of 66.1% compared to revenue of $56.3 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the expansion of our cementing business with the acquisition of O-Tex Holdings, Inc. ("O-Tex") at the end of November 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 revenue decreased 2.3% compared to revenue of $95.7 million generated in the third quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of $141.7 million that included a $146.0 million impairment of goodwill and a $2.3 million loss on the retirement of certain assets. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $15.7 million. This compared to net income of $29.8 million, which included a $29.0 million tax benefit, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $7.1 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The deployment of additional assets and the acquisition of O-Tex caused both revenue and profitability in our Well Construction and Intervention Services segment to increase year-over-year; however, fourth quarter revenue and profitability decreased sequentially mostly due to customer budget exhaustion and year-end seasonality. These conditions particularly impacted our cementing business, and we experienced unexpected customer shutdowns. All of our large diameter coiled tubing units were deployed throughout the quarter, but overall activity levels decreased due to higher levels of year-end seasonality and an unfavorable job mix as completion-driven activity levels slowed at year-end.

Well Support Services

In our Well Support Services segment, we generated fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $103.9 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to revenue of $92.3 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 revenue increased 4.9% compared to revenue of $99.0 million generated in the third quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of $4.0 million that included a $2.8 million loss on the retirement of certain assets. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $12.9 million. This compared to net income of $2.7 million, which included a $19.7 million gain on the sale of our Canadian rig services business, with Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the third quarter of 2018 we reported a net loss of $5.8 million that resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million.

Segment revenue and profitability increased both year-over-year and sequentially due to the deployment of additional assets in the U.S. and higher overall pricing for our services. The prior year period contained partial results from our Canadian rig services business that we divested in early November 2017, which diluted the 2018 year-over-year operating results improvement. In our rig services business, we deployed additional workover rigs into our core operating basins of California and West Texas, and we exited the fourth quarter with our highest deployed workover rig count of 2018. These improved results were partially offset by higher levels of year-end seasonality and select unexpected customer shutdowns in several of our core operating basins, especially in the Bakken and the Rocky Mountain regions. Special services revenue and profitability remained strong primarily due to increased fishing and rental activity in select basins. Our fluids management business benefited from the full implementation of several contract wins in the third quarter of 2018 for California operations, which was partially offset by lower activity levels in South Texas due to unexpected downtime at certain saltwater disposal wells.

Forward Outlook

Focusing on the first quarter of 2019, our current outlook is mixed. We expect some utilization improvement in our fracturing business primarily due to the refreshed capital expenditure budgets of our customers and having more fleets dedicated to large, efficient customers. We have experienced a slow start to the year in our wireline and pumping businesses and the recent reduction in the drilling rig count combined with a more competitive services environment has resulted in some softness in customer demand for our cementing services. In response to these challenges, we remain focused on further reducing our cost structure, efficiently deploying our asset base to meet evolving customer demand and reducing capital spending to be more in line with our maintenance capital needs. We expect additional improvement in our Well Support Services segment due to increased market share, the full quarter's impact of new contract activity gained in the prior quarter, and customer appetite to deploy capital to increase production through well repair and maintenance activities.

With regards to the full year 2019, we expect market conditions to progressively improve, which should result in gradual improvement in our Completion Services segment throughout the year. The steady ramp in completion activity should result in utilization improvement in our fracturing business and improved demand for our wireline and pumping services. We expect our Well Support Services segment to steadily improve as customers value our record of providing superior service quality and safety, and as customers continue to allocate more capital to workover and maintenance activities. In our Well Construction and Intervention Services segment, we expect the fluctuations in the drilling rig count to affect our cementing business, but our coiled tubing business should remain steady as demand for large diameter coil remains strong.

C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Revenue $ 490,644



$ 567,924



$ 491,750



$ 2,222,089



$ 1,638,739

Costs and expenses:

















Direct costs 396,642



445,466



375,896



1,724,707



1,288,092

Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,797



49,870



67,975



225,511



250,871

Research and development 1,438



1,294



1,424



6,286



6,368

Depreciation and amortization 63,389



60,748



39,940



224,867



140,650

Impairment expense 146,015



—



—



146,015



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 24,946



1,170



(20,947)



25,676



(31,463)

Operating income (loss) (191,583)



9,376



27,462



(130,973)



(15,779)

Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net (617)



(669)



(251)



(3,899)



(1,527)

Other income (expense), net 2,716



222



(1,220)



2,453



3

Total other income (expense) 2,099



(447)



(1,471)



(1,446)



(1,524)

Income (loss) before income taxes (189,484)



8,929



25,991



(132,419)



(17,303)

Income tax expense (benefit) 43



(1,504)



(31,004)



(2,414)



(39,760)

Net income (loss) $ (189,527)



$ 10,433



$ 56,995



$ (130,005)



$ 22,457

Net income (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ (2.87)



$ 0.16



$ 0.89



$ (1.94)



$ 0.37

Diluted $ (2.87)



$ 0.16



$ 0.88



$ (1.94)



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 66,138



67,008



64,234



66,897



61,208

Diluted 66,138



67,021



64,497



66,897



61,460



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,746



$ 113,887

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,877 at December 31, 2018 and $4,269 at December 31, 2017 309,104



367,906

Inventories, net 62,633



77,793

Prepaid and other current assets 22,357



33,011

Total current assets 529,840



592,597

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $320,134 at December 31, 2018 and $133,755 at December 31, 2017 737,292



703,029

Other assets:





Goodwill —



147,515

Intangible assets, net 115,072



123,837

Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $2,932 at December 31, 2018 and $608 at December 31, 2017 4,574



3,379

Other noncurrent assets 37,676



38,500

Total assets $ 1,424,454



$ 1,608,857

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 140,109



$ 138,624

Payroll and related costs 48,873



52,812

Accrued expenses 55,430



67,414

Total current liabilities $ 244,412



$ 258,850

Deferred tax liabilities 537



3,917

Other long-term liabilities 26,176



24,668

Total liabilities $ 271,125



$ 287,435

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Common stock, par value of $0.01, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 66,120,015 and 68,546,820 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 661



686

Additional paid-in capital 1,273,524



1,298,859

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148)



(580)

Retained earnings (deficit) (120,708)



22,457

Total stockholders' equity 1,153,329



1,321,422

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,424,454



$ 1,608,857



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Years Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (130,005)



$ 22,457

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 224,867



140,650

Impairment expense 146,015



—

Deferred income taxes (2,986)



(31,244)

Provision for doubtful accounts 1,489



4,444

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 25,676



(31,463)

Share-based compensation expense 18,845



23,437

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,324



608

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 55,478



(203,101)

Inventories 8,937



(26,072)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,663



16,013

Accounts payable (5,183)



41,801

Payroll related costs and accrued expenses (21,097)



38,104

Income taxes receivable 4,552



1,714

Other 489



2,746

Net cash provided by operating activities 342,064



94

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment (311,059)



(210,186)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and non-core service lines 33,399



68,250

Business acquisition and purchase price adjustment 1,500



(133,750)

Net cash used in investing activities (276,160)



(275,686)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Financing costs (3,519)



(1,739)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs —



215,920

Settlement and employee tax withholding on restricted stock vesting (3,854)



(3,842)

Shares repurchased and retired (37,053)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (44,426)



210,339

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 381



(2,102)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,859



(67,355)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 113,887



181,242

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 135,746



$ 113,887



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net income (loss) $ (189,527)



$ 10,433



$ 56,995

Adjustments, net of tax:









Impairment expense 146,015



—



—

Loss on retirement of assets 21,410



—



—

Inventory reserve 6,131



—



—

Settlements related to financial restructuring (2,400)



—



—

Income tax benefit associated with the O-Tex acquisition —



—



(28,950)

Net gain on sale of Canadian rig services business —



—



(11,766)

Acquisition-related and other transaction costs —



—



3,423

Other 204



129



—

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (18,167)



$ 10,562



$ 19,702

Per common share:









Net income (loss) diluted $ (2.87)



$ 0.16



$ 0.88

Adjusted net income (loss) diluted $ (0.27)



$ 0.16



$ 0.31













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 66,138



67,021



64,497



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SG&A TO ADJUSTED SG&A (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 SG&A $ 49,797



$ 49,870



$ 67,975

Restructuring costs (317)



(226)



(1,952)

Acquisition-related and other transaction costs —



—



(3,423)

Other (204)



(104)



(3,233)

Adjusted SG&A $ 49,276



$ 49,540



$ 59,367













Revenue $ 490,644



$ 567,924



$ 491,750

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue 10.0 %

8.7 %

12.1 %

C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Net income (loss) $ (189,527)



$ 10,433



$ 56,995



$ (130,005)



$ 22,457

Depreciation and amortization 63,389



60,748



39,940



224,867



140,650

Impairment expense 146,015



—



—



146,015



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 24,946



1,170



(20,947)



25,676



(31,463)

Interest expense, net 617



669



251



3,899



1,527

Other (income) expense, net (2,716)



(222)



1,220



(2,453)



(3)

Income tax expense (benefit) 43



(1,504)



(31,004)



(2,414)



(39,760)

Severance and business divestiture costs —



1,282



5,441



7,461



5,954

Inventory reserve 6,131



—



—



6,131



—

Restructuring costs 317



226



1,952



3,330



11,236

Acquisition-related and other transaction costs —



—



3,423



970



4,606

Share-based compensation expense acceleration 204



—



—



204



15,658

Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,419



$ 72,802



$ 57,271



$ 283,681



$ 130,862



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Completion

Services

WC&I

Well Support

Services

Corporate /

Elimination

Total Net loss $ (17,023)



$ (141,650)



$ (4,013)



$ (26,841)



$ (189,527)

Depreciation and amortization 37,848



9,952



13,155



2,434



63,389

Impairment expense —



146,015



—



—



146,015

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 20,202



1,364



3,379



1



24,946

Interest expense, net —



—



28



589



617

Other (income) expense, net (3,170)



—



306



148



(2,716)

Income tax expense —



—



—



43



43

Inventory reserve 6,131



—



—



—



6,131

Other —



—



—



521



521

Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,988



$ 15,681



$ 12,855



$ (23,105)



$ 49,419



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Completion

Services

WC&I

Well Support

Services

Corporate /

Elimination

Total Net income (loss) $ 30,940



$ 7,071



$ (5,832)



$ (21,746)



$ 10,433

Depreciation and amortization 32,394



10,752



16,248



1,354



60,748

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1,394



(682)



458



—



1,170

Interest expense, net —



—



24



645



669

Income tax benefit —



—



—



(1,504)



(1,504)

Severance and business divestiture costs 1,218



—



64



—



1,282

Other 178



—



(170)



(4)



4

Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,124



$ 17,141



$ 10,792



$ (21,255)



$ 72,802

