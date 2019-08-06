C&J Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C&J Energy Services, Inc. ("C&J" or the "Company") (NYSE: CJ) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

Consolidated revenue totaled $501.1 million resulting in a net loss of $110.3 million , an Adjusted net loss of $13.1 million , and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $52.0 million

resulting in a net loss of , an Adjusted net loss of , and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of Net cash increased $25.5 million resulting in free cash flow (1) generation

resulting in free cash flow generation Executed on our disciplined returns focused strategy:

Idled two horizontal and one vertical fracturing fleet and other under-utilized equipment



Continued streamlining SG&A costs and reduced SG&A headcount by 11% since year-end 2018



Divested the majority of our South and West Texas fluids management assets on July 31, 2019

fluids management assets on Preparation for proposed merger of equals with Keane Group, Inc. ("Keane") on schedule with HSR clearance received

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Change

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Sequential

Year-on-year Revenue $ 501,082



$ 510,769



$ 610,521



(1.9) %

(17.9) % Net income (loss) (110,306)



(23,573)



28,496



(367.9) %

(487.1) % Adjusted net income (loss)(1) (13,112)



(18,530)



34,960



29.2 %

(137.5) % Operating income (loss) (110,480)



(22,771)



30,894



(385.2) %

(457.6) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 51,980



49,557



91,914



4.9 %

(43.4) % EPS $ (1.69)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.42



(369.4) %

(502.4) % Adjusted EPS(1) $ (0.20)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.52



28.6 %

(138.5) %

C&J's President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Gawick, commented, "We grew consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) approximately 5.0% and generated $25.6 million of free cash flow(1) in the second quarter despite a sequential decline in revenue driven by the competitive operating environment. Our continued focus on reducing our overall cost structure, coupled with the doubling of profitability in our Well Support Services segment, enabled us to improve consolidated profitability sequentially. With that said, our second quarter results were impacted by challenging headwinds that arose during the latter part of the quarter, most notably impacting our fracturing businesses. In addition to increased white space in our fracturing calendar, several of our fracturing fleets caught up to customer drilling rigs due to high levels of operational efficiency, and we experienced changes in customer work scope that resulted in fewer multi-well pads and instances of lower margin re-completion activity. Most of our other completion-oriented businesses experienced lower customer activity levels and a competitive pricing environment, which resulted in the stacking of under-utilized equipment, the closing of unprofitable locations, reductions in headcount, and the managing of labor costs in line with the changing market conditions.

"We continue to make strides to make C&J more profitable by streamlining our overall cost structure with meaningful quarter-over-quarter decreases in direct cost and Adjusted SG&A expense. In addition, we have cut our capital expenditure budget and further reduced corporate overhead. For example, we restructured our research and technology division, eliminated certain executive positions as well as senior leadership positions in our cementing business, and implemented our upgraded SAP enterprise resource planning system in early July 2019. I am also pleased to report that our third quarter 2019 results will reflect the divestiture of the majority of our South and West Texas fluids management assets, which closed on July 31, 2019. These actions, in combination with future headcount reductions associated with the fluids management asset divestiture, will result in further cost improvement and lower SG&A over the coming quarters. As always, we are committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders by executing a disciplined capital deployment strategy, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and generating additional free cash flow in the second half of the year.

"Finally, I am pleased to publicly welcome Amy Nelson as a new independent director to C&J's Board. She joins us at an exciting time as C&J is preparing for a merger of equals with Keane. Amy complements our Board's skills and experiences, and I am confident she will provide valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all C&J stockholders."

For the second quarter of 2019, revenue totaled $501.1 million, a decrease of 17.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018, and a decrease of 1.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. We reported a net loss of $110.3 million, or $(1.69) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. This compared to net income of $28.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $23.6 million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

We reported an Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $13.1 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $35.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and an Adjusted Net Loss of $18.5 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $52.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $91.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, and Adjusted EBITDA of $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Please refer to the reconciliation table of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in the back of this press release for further information on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Other Financial Information

Our selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense in the second quarter of 2019 was $54.6 million, compared to $59.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was primarily the result of severance costs pertaining to the departure of two executive officers, business divestiture costs, and merger-related costs associated with the announced merger of equals with Keane, all of which were offset by decreased headcount, lower incentive compensation expense, and reduced corporate overhead. On an adjusted basis, Adjusted SG&A(1) expense decreased 19.8% year-over-year and 10.9% sequentially, which was partially driven by an 11% reduction in SG&A headcount since year end 2018. As a percentage of revenue, Adjusted SG&A expense decreased sequentially from 10.1% to 9.2%.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter of 2019 was $58.1 million, compared to $54.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The softness in the energy equity markets and the consequential negative impact on our market capitalization during the second quarter triggered a PP&E and intangible asset recoverability test that prompted us to record a non-cash impairment charge of $79.9 million associated with assets in our Well Construction and Intervention Services segment. Additionally, in conjunction with the July 31, 2019 divestiture of the majority of our South and West Texas fluids management assets, we classified the assets as held for sale within our Well Support Services segment and recognized a loss on disposition of $8.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2019, we had a cash balance of $114.4 million and no borrowings drawn on our ABL credit facility. We exited the second quarter with borrowing capacity of $265.6 million, resulting in $380.0 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2019. Capital expenditures totaled $42.9 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $92.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $48.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Business Segment Results

Completion Services

In our Completion Services segment, we generated second quarter 2019 revenue of $322.4 million, a decrease of 21.9% compared to revenue of $412.9 million generated in the second quarter of 2018, and a decrease of 1.4% compared to first quarter 2019 revenue of $327.1 million. For the second quarter of 2019, we reported net income of $5.1 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $47.7 million. This is compared to net income of $54.0 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $84.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, and net income of $10.6 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $54.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue and profitability in our Completion Services segment decreased sequentially primarily due to lower utilization in our fracturing business. During the second quarter, we experienced increased white space in our frac calendar due to unexpected scheduling gaps and drilling rig delays in select operating basins. In line with our returns-focused strategy, we continued to reduce our overall cost structure, and we idled two horizontal and one vertical fracturing fleet by the end of the second quarter to more appropriately align our asset base with current customer demand and market conditions. In our wireline and pumpdown businesses, revenue increased sequentially as customer activity levels improved in the Bakken, but profitability was essentially flat due to the competitive pricing environment, higher consumables costs, and reduced asset deployment in several basins as customers began to reduce their deployed fracturing fleets based on prevailing market conditions. In response, we continued to focus on efficient customers and further streamlined costs in both our wireline and pumpdown businesses, which included reallocating assets to more profitable locations and closing select operating districts in line with our disciplined returns-focused strategy.

Well Construction and Intervention Services

In our Well Construction and Intervention Services ("WC&I") segment, we generated second quarter 2019 revenue of $72.7 million, a decrease of 26.6% compared to revenue of $99.1 million generated in the second quarter of 2018, and a decrease of 8.1% compared to revenue of $79.1 million generated in the first quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, we reported a net loss of $84.0 million that included a $79.9 million non-cash impairment of PP&E and intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $6.9 million. This is compared to net income of $8.5 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $3.4 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Segment revenue decreased sequentially due to lower customer activity levels and a more competitive pricing environment in our cementing business, but segment profitability increased primarily due to asset redeployment in our coiled tubing business and a more streamlined cost structure in our cementing business. In our coiled tubing business, we returned two large diameter units to service in West Texas to large, efficient customers that increased overall asset utilization, which was partially offset by continued soft activity levels in both South Texas and the Mid-Continent. We continued to experience lower overall drilling rig count and a competitive pricing environment in our cementing business that negatively affected customer activity levels, especially in our largest operating basin of West Texas and in the Mid-Continent. In response and in line with our returns focused strategy, we further reduced our cost structure by stacking lower utilized equipment, consolidating facilities, closing unprofitable districts, and managing labor and operational costs.

Well Support Services

In our Well Support Services segment, we generated second quarter 2019 revenue of $106.0 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to revenue of $98.5 million generated in the second quarter of 2018, and an increase of 1.3% compared to revenue of $104.6 million generated in the first quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, we reported a net loss of $4.1 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $13.4 million. This is compared to a net loss of $3.2 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million for second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $4.5 million resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Segment revenue and profitability increased sequentially due to higher customer activity levels in most of our operating basins, improved weather conditions, and additional workdays with longer daylight hours characteristic of the second quarter. In our rig services business, we benefited from improved customer activity levels in both California and the Bakken, which was partially offset by decreased workover rig count in West Texas. In addition, we achieved our highest deployed rig counts in over a year in both California and the Mid-Continent due to improved maintenance and completion-driven activities. In our fluids management business, we deployed additional trucks in California to meet growing customer demand for fluids hauling and disposal services.

Forward Outlook

Focusing on the third quarter of 2019, we currently expect our consolidated revenue to decline modestly, primarily due to the divestiture of the majority of our South and West Texas fluids management assets on July 31, 2019, continued white space in our fracturing calendar as customers closely manage capital expenditures, and lower activity levels and pricing pressure in our cementing business. In our Completion Services segment, we expect the pricing environment to remain competitive and we are preparing for instances of budget exhaustion and delayed completion activity late in the third quarter. Even though we anticipate improved financial results in our coiled tubing business from the return to service of select units, we expect revenue to decline in our Well Construction and Intervention Services segment due to continued challenging market conditions in our cementing business. After improving late in the first quarter, the drilling rig count serviced by our cementing business began to decline again in the second quarter, specifically in our largest operating basin of West Texas and the Mid-Continent. If current market conditions persist, we are prepared to further streamline our cost structure in this business and stack additional equipment during the third quarter. In our Well Support Services segment, we expect revenue to decline due to the announced fluids management asset divestiture, which should be partially offset by slightly improved activity levels in our rig services and special services businesses. We will remain focused on the things that we can control and stay committed to maintaining capital spending discipline and generating additional free cash flow in the second half of 2019.

Merger of Equals with Keane Group Update

On June 16, 2019, C&J entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Keane Group, Inc. and one of its subsidiaries ("Keane"). Following the merger, C&J will be a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Keane. Upon closing Keane will be renamed and have a new ticker symbol. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, pending the satisfaction of certain customary conditions including the approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of holders of a majority of the outstanding common stock of C&J, and approval of the issuance of common stock of Keane to C&J stockholders in connection with the merger by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by holders of common stock of Keane at a meeting of Keane stockholders at which a quorum is present. In July, we received notification of early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the proposed merger. The termination satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger.

(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus the after-tax amount of merger/transaction-related costs and other non-routine items. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other income (expense), gain or loss on disposal of assets, merger/transaction-related costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense and other non-routine items. Adjusted SG&A is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted for severance and business divestiture costs, merger/transaction-related costs, restructuring costs and other non-routine items. Free cash flow is defined as the net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before financing activities, including share repurchase activity. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management believes free cash flow is important to investors in that it provides a useful measure to assess management's effectiveness in the areas of profitability and capital management. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and for a reconciliation of net increases (decreases) in cash and cash equivalents to free cash flow, please see the tables at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet on an annualized basis, is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as (i) the earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other income (expense), gain or loss on disposal of assets, acquisition-related costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense and other non-routine items for the fracturing product line, (ii) divided by the fully-utilized fleets (average active fleets multiplied by fleet utilization) per quarter, and then (iii) multiplied by four. Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet on an annualized basis is used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business for comparable periods, and the Company believes it is important as an indicator of operating performance of our fracturing product line because it excludes the effects of the capital structure and certain non-cash items from the fracturing product line's operating results. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet on an annualized basis, please see the tables at the end of this press release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA at the segment level is not considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure as it is our segment measure of profit or loss and is required to be disclosed under GAAP pursuant to ASC 280. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA from net income at a segment level are being provided as supplemental financial information.

C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Revenue $ 501,082



$ 510,769



$ 610,521



$ 1,011,851



$ 1,163,521

Costs and expenses:

















Direct costs 408,514



416,339



463,602



824,853



882,599

Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,562



53,684



59,908



108,246



125,843

Research and development 1,696



1,805



1,681



3,501



3,553

Depreciation and amortization 58,093



59,756



54,387



117,849



100,730

Impairment expense 79,935



—



—



79,935



—

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 8,762



1,956



49



10,718



(440)

Operating income (loss) (110,480)



(22,771)



30,894



(133,251)



51,236

Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net (442)



(347)



(2,185)



(789)



(2,613)

Other income (expense), net (449)



465



(1,106)



16



(486)

Total other income (expense) (891)



118



(3,291)



(773)



(3,099)

Income (loss) before income taxes (111,371)



(22,653)



27,603



(134,024)



48,137

Income tax expense (benefit) (1,065)



920



(893)



(145)



(953)

Net income (loss) $ (110,306)



$ (23,573)



$ 28,496



$ (133,879)



$ 49,090

Net income (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ (1.69)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.42



$ (2.06)



$ 0.73

Diluted $ (1.69)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.42



$ (2.06)



$ 0.73

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 65,082



65,030



67,268



65,056



67,227

Diluted 65,082



65,030



67,268



65,056



67,267



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data)





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,374



$ 135,746

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,655 at June 30, 2019 and $4,877 at December 31, 2018

341,475



309,104

Inventories, net

57,905



62,633

Prepaid and other current assets

37,396



22,357

Total current assets

551,150



529,840

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $368,074 at June 30, 2019 and $320,134 at December 31, 2018

679,480



737,292

Other assets:







Intangible assets, net

54,483



115,072

Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $3,417 at June 30, 2019 and $2,932 at December 31, 2018

4,089



4,574

Right-of-use asset, net

25,741



—

Other noncurrent assets

15,144



37,676

Total assets

$ 1,330,087



$ 1,424,454

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 157,188



$ 140,109

Payroll and related costs

38,745



48,873

Accrued expenses

54,014



55,430

Current portion of lease liability

6,707



—

Total current liabilities

256,654



244,412

Long-term lease liability

16,281



—

Other long-term liabilities

25,123



26,713

Total liabilities

298,058



271,125

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value of $0.01, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 66,055,287 and 66,120,015 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

661



661

Additional paid-in capital

1,286,011



1,273,524

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(56)



(148)

Retained deficit

(254,587)



(120,708)

Total stockholders' equity

1,032,029



1,153,329

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,330,087



$ 1,424,454



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (133,879)



$ 49,090

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

117,849



100,730

Impairment expense

79,935



—

Provision for doubtful accounts

4,212



1,497

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

10,718



(440)

Share-based compensation expense

13,572



10,917

Amortization of deferred financing costs

505



1,856

Right-of-use asset expense

4,122



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(36,526)



(46,408)

Inventories

4,835



(6,020)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,943)



2,933

Accounts payable

19,287



40,239

Payroll related costs and accrued expenses

(12,478)



(23,077)

Income taxes

322



4,215

Other

3,874



(805)

Net cash provided by operating activities

71,405



134,727

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment

(91,273)



(155,790)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and non-core service lines

2,761



20,862

Business acquisition purchase price adjustment

—



1,500

Net cash used in investing activities

(88,512)



(133,428)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Financing costs

—



(3,144)

Employee tax withholding on restricted stock vesting

(1,085)



(2,193)

Shares repurchased and retired

(3,298)



—

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,383)



(5,337)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

118



193

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,372)



(3,845)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

135,746



113,887

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 114,374



$ 110,042



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF SG&A TO ADJUSTED SG&A (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 SG&A $ 54,562



$ 53,684



$ 59,908



$ 108,246



$ 125,843

Severance and business divestiture costs (5,748)



(1,079)



(40)



(6,827)



(5,014)

Merger/transaction-related costs (2,640)



—



(243)



(2,640)



(970)

Restructuring costs and other (70)



(861)



(2,163)



(931)



(3,286)

Adjusted SG&A $ 46,104



$ 51,744



$ 57,462



$ 97,848



$ 116,573





















Revenue $ 501,082



$ 510,769



$ 610,521



$ 1,011,851



$ 1,163,521

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue 9.2 %

10.1 %

9.4 %

9.7 %

10.0 %

C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ (110,306)



$ (23,573)



$ 28,496



$ (133,879)



$ 49,090

Adjustments, net of tax:

















Severance and business divestiture costs 7,668



3,336



1,150



11,004



7,290

Loss on disposal of assets 6,881



—



—



6,881



—

Impairment expense 79,935



—



—



79,935



—

Merger/transaction-related costs 2,640



—



243



2,640



970

Non-cash deferred financing charge —



—



1,508



—



1,508

Restructuring costs and other 70



1,707



3,563



1,777



4,686

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (13,112)



$ (18,530)



$ 34,960



$ (31,642)



$ 63,544

Depreciation and amortization 58,093



59,756



54,387



117,849



100,730

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1,881



1,956



(1,061)



3,837



(1,550)

Interest expense, net 442



347



677



789



1,105

Other (income) expense, net 449



(465)



(294)



(16)



(914)

Income tax expense (benefit) (1,065)



920



(893)



(145)



(953)

Non-cash share-based compensation, excluding severance 5,292



5,573



4,138



10,865



8,510

Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,980



$ 49,557



$ 91,914



$ 101,537



$ 170,472

Per common share:

















Net income (loss) diluted $ (1.69)



$ (0.36)



$ 0.42



$ (2.06)



$ 0.73

Adjusted net income (loss) diluted $ (0.20)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.52



$ (0.49)



$ 0.94

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 65,082



65,030



67,268



65,056



67,267



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF FRACTURING NET INCOME TO FRACTURING ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except average active fleet data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 Fracturing net income $ 5,539



$ 10,423

Adjustments, net of tax:





Depreciation and amortization 26,670



29,172

Loss on disposal of assets 2,409



2,058

Non-cash share-based compensation 210



209

Severance and business divestiture costs 248



—

Fracturing adjusted EBITDA $ 35,076



$ 41,862

Average active fleets 16.1



16.1

Fleet utilization 77 %

87 % Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet $ 11,284



$ 11,962



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Completion

Services

WC&I

Well Support

Services

Corporate /

Elimination

Total Net income (loss)

$ 5,138



$ (84,019)



$ (4,052)



$ (27,373)



$ (110,306)

Depreciation and amortization

36,907



8,950



10,368



1,868



58,093

Impairment expense

—



79,935



—



—



79,935

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

2,186



(125)



6,623



78



8,762

Interest expense, net

—



—



33



409



442

Other (income) expense, net

312



30



(189)



296



449

Income tax benefit

—



—



—



(1,065)



(1,065)

Severance and business divestiture costs

2,063



1,865



123



3,617



7,668

Merger/transaction-related costs

—



—



—



2,640



2,640

Non-cash share-based compensation, excluding severance

1,097



311



477



3,407



5,292

Restructuring costs and other

3



—



—



67



70

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,706



$ 6,947



$ 13,383



$ (16,056)



$ 51,980



C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Completion

Services

WC&I

Well Support

Services

Corporate /

Elimination

Total Net income (loss)

$ 10,603



$ (3,374)



$ (4,468)



$ (26,334)



$ (23,573)

Depreciation and amortization

39,837



7,885



10,248



1,786



59,756

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

2,035



(14)



(64)



(1)



1,956

Interest expense, net

—



—



33



314



347

Other (income) expense, net

184



—



(375)



(274)



(465)

Income tax expense

—



—



—



920



920

Severance and business divestiture costs

1,128



284



1,110



814



3,336

Non-cash share-based compensation, excluding severance

1,163



372



504



3,534



5,573

Restructuring costs and other

(515)



1,361



—



861



1,707

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,435



$ 6,514



$ 6,988



$ (18,380)



$ 49,557

