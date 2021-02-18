CJB Applied Technologies, LLC, Welcomes Dr. Nigel Gilbert Chimbetete to Team

VALDOSTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CJB Applied Technologies, LLC, is pleased to announce Nigel Gilbert Chimbetete, Ph.D., has joined the company as a Bio-applications Scientist.

In this new role, Dr. Chimbetete will oversee the new Bioconversions Lab at CJB and direct biological development projects for CJB's valued customers.

Dr. Chimbetete joins CJB Applied Technologies, LLC, from Kraft-Heinz Company, where he worked as a Research and Development Scientist as part of the Technology Discovery and Development Team at Kraft's R&D Center in Waukegan, Illinois. His extensive knowledge in secondary metabolites from microorganisms and plants allowed him to play a key role at Kraft-Heinz, designing and developing research pathways for preservation and ingredient technology.

"Nigel is a welcome addition to our CJB team as we strive to meet project demands and objectives coming to us from a growing customer base focused on biological products development for agriculture," said Jimmy LeFiles, CJB Technology Manager. "His arrival, coupled with the recent completion of our Bioconversions Lab, adds great value to the company and to our ability to accept and execute new biological projects. Both additions are an investment in our current and future customers."

Dr. Chimbetete has a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Rust College in Holly Springs, MS, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class. He also has a master's degree and a doctoral degree in biochemistry from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, AL.

