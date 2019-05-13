C&K Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
May 13, 2019, 14:30 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the C&K 2018 Distributor of the Year Award the 2019 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by Philip Gerard, vice president of global channel sales; Susan Carlson, key account manager and Scott Smith, chief revenue officer at C&K, and awarded to Todd Jesme, supplier business development director and Bruce Olson, manager, technology business at Digi-Key.
Available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key, C&K's product portfolio features more than 55,000 unique part numbers in interface and switch technology as well as smart card and high reliability connector products.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of C&K products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
Share this article