CK Lands Marra, Former Acting U.S. Attorney and NJSEA General Counsel

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP, a Newark and New York City based litigation and investigations firm of former federal and state prosecutors, builds strength by bringing on Ralph J. Marra, Jr. – former Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey and former chief counsel for the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. Marra will be Senior Counsel to the firm.

"Ralph is a tremendous lawyer and tenacious advocate with deep practical know-how," CK Senior Partner Thomas R. Calcagni stated. "His exceptional government background makes him a natural fit for the sensitive, high-stakes matters our clients face. Ralph is an extraordinary addition to our team and we are very fortunate to have him."

Marra's practice will include internal and government investigations, corporate compliance and governance, complex regulatory concerns, crisis management, and white collar defense. He has broad experience across diverse industries including healthcare; racing and sports betting; financial services; consumer products; and environmental compliance and land use.

"I'm thrilled to join CK," noted Marra. "The team consists of hard-working, battle-tested trial lawyers who are committed to excellence – some with whom I worked at the U.S. Attorney's Office. I see great synergy here."

Appointed Acting U.S. Attorney, Marra served as New Jersey's chief federal law enforcement officer in 2008 and 2009, directing the work of 140 federal prosecutors and overseeing all criminal and civil matters involving the federal government. As General Counsel to the NJSEA, Marra advised on all aspects of the Authority's business, including oversight of the state's two racetracks, sports betting, complex commercial contracting and litigation, and labor relations.

"Ralph is among the most talented and accomplished lawyers I know," CK Senior Partner Eric T. Kanefsky said. "We couldn't be more proud to welcome him back to private practice as a colleague here at CK."

Marra's service as Acting U.S. Attorney capped a 25-year career as a federal prosecutor, during which he served in additional key leadership roles including First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney, and Senior Litigation Counsel. Marra earned his JD from the New York University Law School, where he was a Staff Writer for the New York University Law Review. He graduated with Honors from Rutgers College, where he was named a Henry Rutgers Scholar and inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

