C.K. McWhorter credits the transparent access, to Warren Buffett’s personal life as a major component to his own success.

We'd just steal the place blind. We'd steal stuff for which we had no use. We'd steal golf bags and golf clubs. I walked out of the lower level where the sporting goods were, up the stairway to the street, carrying a golf bag and golf clubs, and the clubs were stolen, and so was the bag. I stole hundreds of golf balls.

What's truly remarkable is that, before this story was ever told in his biography, it wasn't ever really public. Buffett could have taken this story to the grave. But he didn't.

He told it, and he told it boldly.

McWhorter commented the following: Although I was privileged in some regards to have what many would consider an extraordinary suburban up bringing I too experienced a patch of rebellion and mistakes. However those mistakes I consider valuable to who I am today. I'd encourage any youth or teen to never forget that we are all human and make mistakes however it is the ability to learn from those mistakes as quickly as possible and constantly polish your character and integrity that determines your life's legacy. I look forward to being a continued example of excellence not perfection like so many legends before me.

