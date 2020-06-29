C.K. McWhorter Interested in purchasing a professional sports team, potentially making him one of the youngest team owners in history

Through the current haute of sports, new opportunities to buy stakes in teams has arisen. Experts say a drop in team control and limited-partner positions could occur, as Covid-19 hammers sports owners revenue streams. Sports teams throughout the country could be on the verge of ownership changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the economy.

Charles Baker, a partner at law firm O'Melveny, told CNBC there are "often one-off conversations" among interested buyers and owners in U.S. big-league teams, as Covid-19 continues to impact revenue streams of league owners. To raise liquidity as other revenue is disrupted, some owners could offer to sell shares of teams, while other shares could become available as current partner look to get out.

Baker, who represented billionaire David Tepper in his $325 million acquisition of a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in Charlotte, estimated a "potential 15% to 20% drop" in team control and limited-partner positions. He said teams heavily dependent on "match day revenue" are most at risk for ownership changes.

