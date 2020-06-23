C.K. McWhorter Pledges $25Million donation To minority based early learning centers & schools on behalf of the McWhorter Foundation

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTRL USA Founder & CEO C.K. McWhorter announced Monday he is committing a $25 million donation to fight the lack of funding in minority based early learning centers & schools change, which he declares "the future of our country." The funds will go toward the creation of the McWhorter Education Fund. "This global initiative will fund technology , literary expansion, inaccessible sporting/music education options and equipment — any effort that offers a real possibility to help expand and enlighten the beautiful minds of our minority youth," he writes in response to desired impact. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of ill equipped minority educational systems. As a product of a family of educators it is a tremendous focus of mine to assure that our world has properly equipped some of our greatest minds to assist them in the enlightenment and connection with their greatest selves, which it is my firm belief only makes the world a better place. For too long have some of our worlds greatest minds operated through lack of proper educational accesses and I am excited to see these beautiful minds become fully equipped with the leading educational technology and etc. I look forward to my contribution assisting in creating leaders, and innovators of our ever changing world. May they go on to create cures, helpful technologies and etc. in a progressively inclusive world."