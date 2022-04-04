C.L. SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES REBRAND TO PROSPONSIVE® LOGISTICS

New Branding Better Reflects Range of Services For Atlanta-Based, Third-Party Logistics Company

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C.L. Services, an Atlanta-based, third-party logistics company specializing in customized transportation solutions, is officially rebranding to Prosponsive® Logistics on April 4.

The rebrand will better communicate the company's core approach–to be proactive and responsive–through its trademarked term, Prosponsive®. While the new name and branding will alter the visual identity of the company, its people and operations remain the same.

"Our goal is to provide a best-in-class experience to everyone we partner with, and our new name better reflects our commitment to that mission," said Jay Matthews, president of Prosponsive® Logistics. "The word Prosponsive® has defined the way we serve our partners for many years, so putting it at the forefront of our brand is a natural fit. We're always looking for innovative ways to deliver top-notch freight management solutions to our customers, and I'm eager for our new branding to contribute to that."

Last year, the logistics company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine, as well as a Top 100 3PL by Transport Topics. In addition, the organization expanded its national presence by opening branches in Jackson, Miss., Denver and Kansas City, bringing its total footprint to seven branches across four states.

"Our Prosponsive® approach is what has always set our business apart as a leader in freight management," said Carlo Kabigting, chief financial officer of Prosponsive® Logistics. "We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest standard in 3PL services across the country with our core values at the forefront."

Former C.L. Services customers can expect the same team, services and processes from Prosponsive® Logistics. For more information about Prosponsive® Logistics and its services, or to get a quote, visit prosponsive.com .

SOURCE Prosponsive Logistics