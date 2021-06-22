Claim Free Norse Gods Genesis Playing Card NFTs Ahead of $60,000 Poker Series

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players and NFT enthusiasts can now claim two free Norse Gods Genesis playing card NFTs from FullHouse.io, which can be used in the One Million CBC NFT Poker Series, where around $60,000 of cryptocurrency will be up for grabs to holders of the cards across a series of high stakes hands.

How To Claim

To claim two free animated NFT playing cards, those interested simply need to follow these two steps:

1. Visit FullHouse.io and click the 'Claim my NFTs' button at the top of the page. From here, simply provide a name, email, Telegram and Binance Smart Chain address, which is where your cards will be airdropped.

2. Join the FullHouse.io Telegram group at: https://t.me/FullHouseNFT to ensure you receive the NFTs.

Limited Norse God NFTs

Only 10,000 Norse Gods Genesis NFTs will ever be minted, with 5,000 given away on a first-come, first-serve basis at FullHouse.io. 1,000 of the cards have already been airdropped to existing CBC holders, and further cards will be available to community members over the coming weeks.

Stake Your Cards For a Chance to Win

Stake your two cards in hands of poker action during the One Million CBC NFT Poker Series, a daily series of massively multiplayer poker hands with big prizes for the winners.

The action begins in July, with the one million CBC prize pool currently valued at around $60,000. CBC is the native cryptocurrency of CBC.network, which powers Full House NFT Poker.

Ed Brennan, President of CBC.network, stated:

"We wanted to make the inaugural One Million CBC NFT Poker Series something special, so we're airdropping 5,000 of the playing cards required to enter the series to those who are quick enough to claim them. Should you be lucky enough to grab yourself two of the cards, you'll be able to compete for your share of around $60,000 in cryptocurrency, and a place in NFT poker history. We'll see you at the table."

As well as entry to the NFT poker series, holders of the cards will enjoy other exclusive perks, to be announced in the coming weeks.

Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Only two cards (one entry) per person.

CBC.Network is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

