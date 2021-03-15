Claims Administrator Angeion Group Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement in In re Bristow Group Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No.: 4:19-cv-00509 (KPE)

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To all persons or entities who, between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow") Common Stock, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $6,250,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims, both known and unknown, in the Action.

A hearing will be held on August 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Keith P. Ellison at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, United States Courthouse, Courtroom 3176, 515 Rusk Avenue, Houston, TX 77002, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated January 27, 2021 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.BristowSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Bristow Group Inc. Sec. Litig., Case No. 4:19-cv-00509 (KPE), c/o Angeion Group, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103, by emailing [email protected], or by calling toll free at 844-749-0019.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 6, 2021. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 16, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than July 16, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Bristow, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Bristow Group Inc. Sec. Litig., Case No. 4:19-cv-00509 (KPE)

c/o Angeion Group 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210 Philadelphia, PA 19103

844-749-0019

www.BristowSecuritiesSettlement.com

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

SUSMAN GODFREY LLP KIRBY McINERNEY LLP Barry Barnett Ira M. Press Michael C. Kelso Thomas W. Elrod 1000 Louisiana, Suite 5100 and 250 Park Avenue, Suite 820 Houston, TX 77002 New York, NY 10177 Tel: (713) 651-9366 Tel: (212) 371-6600 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

BY ORDER OF THE DISTRICT COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

