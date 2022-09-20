CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES FURTHER ROLLOUT IN WALMART

Continuation of retailers' successful consumer products partnership brings Claire's to more Walmart stores nationwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC today announces the expansion of its ongoing strategic partnership with Walmart, one of the world's largest retailers, bringing its trendsetting, exclusive fashion accessories and jewelry to more than 1,200 additional Walmart stores. With this rollout, Claire's products are now available in more than 2,500 Walmart stores, on Walmart.com and within more than 360 Claire's store-in-stores in Walmart locations nationwide.

"Together with Walmart, we have created a memorable and exciting way to bring Claire's to customers who love our brand and those with the potential to discover all we have to offer. With these new locations, we're excited to build on the success we have seen with our partnership and our own expanding consumer products business to reach more customers where they live and shop," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's.

The partnership, which began in 2018, has enabled Claire's to extend its experience-driven shopping environment and industry-leading piercing services to new and existing Claire's customers to foster deeper connections and inspire self-expression with fashion that fits every vibe, staying on top of the latest trends that appeal to every generation.

"Walmart is continuing to establish itself as a fashion destination with a focus on expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend and accessible apparel and accessories," said Michelle Gill, Vice President, Jewelry and Accessories, Walmart. "This includes creating innovative shopping experiences like the Claire's stores within Walmart that enable customers to find more of their favorite brands and shop with confidence."

Claire's continues to deliver a strong brand experience with each customer visit and was recognized last year as Walmart's top vendor for jewelry and accessories. This fall, Walmart shoppers have access to trendsetting Claire's products at a compelling value including jewelry, hair accessories, water bottles, diaries, bags and styles to craft their Halloween costumes. In select locations, customers can also celebrate new milestones with Claire's industry-leading ear piercing experience. To shop online or find a store near you, visit Walmart.com.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

