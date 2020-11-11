Claire's Launches First Ever Nationwide Loyalty Program

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8808051-claires-launches-nationwide-loyalty-program-claires-rewards/

Claire's Stores Inc., the global ear piercing specialist and leading retailer of fun, fashionable jewelry and accessories, today announced the national launch of its first ever loyalty program, Claire's Rewards. Just in time for the Holidays, customers can benefit from the brand new, free to join program, offering rewards for shopping and engaging with the brand. The program's benefits include:

Earning 1 point for every $1 spent, and points for engaging with Claire's

spent, and points for engaging with Claire's Unlocking a $5 reward with every 100 points earned

reward with every 100 points earned Receiving free shipping twice per year

Receiving special personalized deals and perks, including a birthday surprise

Qualifying for exclusive member events, and early access to special sales throughout the year

"Our customers are at the center of all we do, and we're constantly looking for more ways to delight them, reward them, and give them more engaging touch-points with the Claire's brand," said Melanie Berry, SVP Marketing. "By offering a rich cashback loyalty program with many ways to earn points and lots of great benefits, we're giving our customers more reasons to shop and engage with Claire's."

The new Claire's Rewards program embodies all that customers love about their favorite loyalty programs – cash rewards, discounts and special offers, many ways to earn and exclusive member privileges, such as free shipping and birthday surprises – all for free! In addition to the rich value offering, Claire's will leverage personalization capabilities to create unique customer deals and perks, driving deeper engagement, and creating a more rewarding shopping experience. Customers can sign up for Claire's Rewards in-store, online, and via the Claire's app.

About Claire's Stores Inc

Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading Omni-channel retailers of fun, fashionable jewelry and accessories, and is the world's ear piercing specialist, having pierced over 110 million ears in its 40+ year history. The Company operates under two brand names: Claire's® and Icing®. Claire's Stores, Inc. operates fully owned and concession stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, and franchises stores in 28 countries primarily located in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia and Central and South America, South Africa, and Russia. For more information visit www.claires.com or www.clairestores.com

